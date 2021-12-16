Spike Year in Review – the non-Spotify version

Spotify released its 2021 Spotify Wrapped feature, which allows users to explore their unique listening patterns and statistics over the past year, on Dec. 1. According to Spotify’s website, the personalized version of Wrapped, “inspired by the millions of weird and wonderful ways [users] listened this year,” reveals the highlights of a user’s listening experience over a tracking period from Jan. 1st to Oct. 31. Through a multi-slide story format accompanied with a soundtrack of a user’s favorite tunes, Wrapped reveals several user statistics, including the total number of minutes listened and the number of genres and artists streamed. Additionally, Wrapped ranks each listener’s top five most-streamed songs, genres and artists. With an introductory screen proclaiming that “This year was anything but normal,” 2021 Spotify Wrapped adopts a theme of “embracing the unknown and championing all the things that make each of us unique.” The final slide includes a summary of the top five artists and songs along with the minutes listened and top genre.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO