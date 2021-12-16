ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Year in Review – the non-Spotify version

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a crazy year with it’s up and downs to say the least, but with that being said it has pushed us to new heights. Since it is almost time to say goodbye to 2021 we wanted to look back on all we’ve accomplished this past year and highlight...

Reddit takes Spotify's cue, offers personalized year-in-reviews

Reddit announced its Recap feature earlier today, making it the latest social media platform to inform users of just how much time they’ve wasted on their internet hellhole of choice over the course of 2021. While the company focused on the big picture annual numbers in past years, this time around it seems to have realized people generally respond much more positively to your product when you proceed to make it all about them.
No Spotify? Get your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal

It's the first week of December, and so that means your friends, family and everybody in between will begin sharing their end-of-the-year music recap on social media, thanks to Spotify Wrapped. But even if you don't have Spotify -- or you have other music streaming services as well -- you can also show off your music listening history for the year. That includes top songs, artists and albums in a series of colorful visuals that are specifically designed to share on social media.
2021 Spotify Wrapped summarizes users’ listening experiences over past year

Spotify released its 2021 Spotify Wrapped feature, which allows users to explore their unique listening patterns and statistics over the past year, on Dec. 1. According to Spotify’s website, the personalized version of Wrapped, “inspired by the millions of weird and wonderful ways [users] listened this year,” reveals the highlights of a user’s listening experience over a tracking period from Jan. 1st to Oct. 31. Through a multi-slide story format accompanied with a soundtrack of a user’s favorite tunes, Wrapped reveals several user statistics, including the total number of minutes listened and the number of genres and artists streamed. Additionally, Wrapped ranks each listener’s top five most-streamed songs, genres and artists. With an introductory screen proclaiming that “This year was anything but normal,” 2021 Spotify Wrapped adopts a theme of “embracing the unknown and championing all the things that make each of us unique.” The final slide includes a summary of the top five artists and songs along with the minutes listened and top genre.
Spotify
Google Fi Customers, Grab Your Free $10 in Google Play Credit

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Subscribers of Google Fi who have had an active account should jump into their Fi app or online account, as their holiday gift is awaiting. For this year, Google Fi is giving customers $10 to spend on Google Play.
How to construct your Spotify Wrapped results for next year

Spotify Wrapped has become increasingly popular, with many sharing their results on social media once they have been released. Everyone has a certain song or band that would be considered more of a guilty pleasure, and it is possible to manipulate Wrapped results to their liking. For those interested in doing so, this information can be helpful.
WEB EXTRA: Google Year in Search 2021

What were people Googling in 2021? Google released its annual "Year in Search" report. Here's a look at some of the top trending searches.
Google’s Android games are coming to Windows PCs next year

Come 2022, Google will let users download and play Android games directly on their Windows devices, including tablets, PCs, and laptops. This surprise announcement was made at The Game Awards 2021 by Google Play Games Product Director Greg Hartnell. This move will excite players who can now seamlessly enjoy their...
Google Announces Android 12 Go Edition, Launch Set for 2022

Google has announced the Android 12 Go Edition with a faster app and long battery life. It is a toned-down version of Android 12 that was rolled out a few weeks ago. Android 12 (Go edition) is the successor to Android 11 (Go edition). This variant of the latest OS will focus on the cheap, low-end devices that run the lightweight hardware.
Spotify Is Launching Podcast User Ratings, Playing Catch-Up to Apple

Spotify is borrowing a page from rival Apple with the addition of a five-star user ratings system for podcasts — a new tool for sorting through the more than 3.2 million podcast titles on Spotify’s platform to find the most popular shows. Starting Thursday (Dec. 16) Spotify is...
Google's delayed Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update is now live

December’s prime time for gift-giving, and earlier this month we learned about a special treat arriving for Google’s Pixel phones, with the announcement of the latest Pixel Feature Drop. At least, that was good news for owners of the Pixel 3a through 5a, but Google told us we’d be waiting at least another week before distribution got underway for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This afternoon Google finally makes good on its promise, with updates for the 6 and 6 Pro alike headed out presently.
Google One is giving away $10 Play credit to T-Mobile subscribers

Google One subscribers who signed up via T-Mobile can now get $10 Google Play credits. Google One subscribers can redeem the offer from the Google One benefits page. T-Mobile and Google had joined forces earlier this year to offer an exclusive $5 Google One plan to T-Mobile postpaid customers. Google...
The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
