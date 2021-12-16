ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michigan QB Cade McNamara signs NIL deal with Tom Brady's new apparel brand

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko1Df_0dObP3Vo00
Cade McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title win over Iowa. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Talk about a Michigan advantage.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady — widely regarded as the greatest football player in history — has signed 10 college athletes to endorsement deals with his new brand, BRADY Brand apparel, which will launch Jan. 12, 2022. Among the athletes signed is Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who’s pictured to the left of Brady in announcement posts on social media, and U-M tennis star Andrew Fenty, who poses to the right of Brady.

Wolverines in the NFL: Tom Brady breaks all-time completions record, throws 700th TD pass, David Long Jr. redeems himself vs. Cardinals

Michigan football 2022 position look-ahead: The quarterbacks

In the announcement, Brady was ecstatic to add the athletes to the brand, calling McNamara and Fenty “my fellow Michigan Men.”

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Tom Brady stated in a release. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

Added Brady: “We’ve taken 20 years’ experience in pro sports and applied that expertise to a system of clothing that performs across every activity from training to living.”

“Their embodiment of BRADY’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance,” a press release from the company said.

“Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary football player Deion Sanders; and Cade McNamara, of Tom Brady’s alma mater University of Michigan and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years. The campaign boasts athletes across several sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.”

McNamara, who was one of the first college athletes to sign an NIL deal that sees him being paid in crytocurrency, is also an ambassador for MORE Coin.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection this season, McNamara’s notoriety has grown immensely over the last 12 months, and even since June 1, when athletes were allowed to begin profiting off their Name, Image and Likeness.

Leading the Wolverines to a 12-1 record, a Big Ten championship and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, McNamara has completed 199 of his 308 pass attempts for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, while also rushing for one score.

McNamara is showing up in Michigan’s record book for single-season statistics, and has the chance to move his way up with at least one game remaining. If McNamara completes 10 passes against Georgia, he would surge into the top 10 in Michigan’s record book for most completions in a season. He’s 72 connections away from being the school’s all-time leader and 50 away from ranking No. 2.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has done it all in the football world, but is beginning to get more involved in business, with BRADY Brand being his newest endeavor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Deion Sanders
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals True Feelings On Jimmy Garoppolo Pick

The Man in the Arena docuseries about Tom Brady has rehashed a lot of old debates. One of them goes all the way back to 2014, when Jimmy Garoppolo was first drafted to be Brady’s heir-apparent. On the most recent episode of the ESPN show, Brady reflected on the...
NFL
NESN

What Tom Brady Says About Deflategate In ‘Man In The Arena’ Series

Tom Brady has little of substance to say about Deflategate in the latest episode of his “Man in the Arena” docuseries. The series has provided fascinating behind-the-scenes looks at key events from Brady’s New England Patriots tenure, both positive (like Randy Moss’ self-recruiting trip in 2006) and negative (Wes Welker’s Super Bowl XLVI drop). But Episode 6, which premieres next Tuesday on ESPN+ and focuses on the 2014 season, shares only surface-level insight into the overblown deflated-footballs controversy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Nil#Brady Brand#Cardinals#Michigan Men#University Of Michigan
laconiadailysun.com

Tom Brady hires college athletes to launch new brand

Tom Brady has teamed up with ten college and newly drafted athletes to launch his eponymous apparel collection. The Super Bowl-winning star - who is married to model Gisele Bundchen - is launching his Brady brand online on January 12, and he's hired a group of up-and-coming athletes to feature in the advertising campaign.
NFL
TexansDaily

Does Texans Rookie QB Davis Mills Have 'Tom Brady DNA'?

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills kicked off his NFL career as the official "he's our starting quarterback'' last week with a disappointing 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but the Stanford product had himself a decent game. And in fact, while the overall reviews surrounding Mills' performance have been generally positive,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Tom Brady enters NIL space, announces 10 athletes as faces of his brand

Tom Brady is a highly successful NFL quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field, but he’s also trying to be successful in other avenues when not playing. Working on his brand image away from football, the quarterback has announced that he’s entering the Name, Image and Likeness space and signing 10 athletes to his “BRADY” apparel brand.
NFL
CBS Boston

Relive Tom Brady’s Only Other Overtime Touchdown Pass

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a thousand years old. He’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish as an NFL quarterback. And then he’s done it all again. His résumé is long enough to fill two CVS receipts, and the NFL’s record books will one day soon be known simply as “Things Tom Brady Did.” That’s why it’s surprising — if not downright shocking — to realize that on Sunday evening when he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Buffalo, Brady did something that he had only done once before in his 700-year NFL career. This time, it...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy