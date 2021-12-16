Michigan QB Cade McNamara signs NIL deal with Tom Brady's new apparel brand

Cade McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title win over Iowa. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Talk about a Michigan advantage.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady — widely regarded as the greatest football player in history — has signed 10 college athletes to endorsement deals with his new brand, BRADY Brand apparel, which will launch Jan. 12, 2022. Among the athletes signed is Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who’s pictured to the left of Brady in announcement posts on social media, and U-M tennis star Andrew Fenty, who poses to the right of Brady.

• Wolverines in the NFL: Tom Brady breaks all-time completions record, throws 700th TD pass, David Long Jr. redeems himself vs. Cardinals

• Michigan football 2022 position look-ahead: The quarterbacks

In the announcement, Brady was ecstatic to add the athletes to the brand, calling McNamara and Fenty “my fellow Michigan Men.”

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Tom Brady stated in a release. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

Added Brady: “We’ve taken 20 years’ experience in pro sports and applied that expertise to a system of clothing that performs across every activity from training to living.”

“Their embodiment of BRADY’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance,” a press release from the company said.

“Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary football player Deion Sanders; and Cade McNamara, of Tom Brady’s alma mater University of Michigan and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years. The campaign boasts athletes across several sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.”

McNamara, who was one of the first college athletes to sign an NIL deal that sees him being paid in crytocurrency, is also an ambassador for MORE Coin.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection this season, McNamara’s notoriety has grown immensely over the last 12 months, and even since June 1, when athletes were allowed to begin profiting off their Name, Image and Likeness.

Leading the Wolverines to a 12-1 record, a Big Ten championship and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, McNamara has completed 199 of his 308 pass attempts for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, while also rushing for one score.

McNamara is showing up in Michigan’s record book for single-season statistics, and has the chance to move his way up with at least one game remaining. If McNamara completes 10 passes against Georgia, he would surge into the top 10 in Michigan’s record book for most completions in a season. He’s 72 connections away from being the school’s all-time leader and 50 away from ranking No. 2.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has done it all in the football world, but is beginning to get more involved in business, with BRADY Brand being his newest endeavor.