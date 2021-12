A tooth sticking out of the nasal cavity of a man had obstructed his oxygen flow, resulting in prolonged difficulty in breathing.The 38-year-old man’s doctors reported the rare finding in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday.The man had visited an ear, nose and throat clinic in New York’s Mount Sinai hospital and said he faced difficulty breathing through his right nostril, a complexity he had been struggling with for several years.A physical examination revealed a deviation in his septum – the cartilage that separates the two nostrils – the doctors said in the study....

