ECB Begins 'Step-by-step' Stimulus Exit As Inflation Surges

By Sebastien ASH
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Central Bank on Thursday said it would wind down pandemic-era bond buys as the eurozone comes under pressure from soaring inflation, even as concerns grow about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The eurozone has "become better at coping with the pandemic waves", said ECB President...

US News and World Report

Central Banks Step up Pace of Their Great Stimulus Retreat

LONDON (Reuters) - The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the first...
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
Christine Lagarde
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
Greece
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
Reuters

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six...
US News and World Report

ECB 'Increasingly Likely' to Hit 2% Inflation Goal, Kazaks Says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
CNN

The Fed hints at multiple rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation

New York (CNN Business) — America's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
