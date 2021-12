Vada Color & Ledbetter Gallery present the book release of "The Art of Wisdom, Tales and Paintings from the Third Eye" by George Kleiber. George will also be showcasing original artwork, along with fine art giclée prints. The book release & gallery show take place at Ledbetter Gallery on Sat., Dec. 11 from 12-5pm. George will be signing books during the event. He will also be at Ledbetter Gallery from 11am-1pm on Tues., Dec. 14, & Thurs., Dec. 16 to sign copies of his book. His artwork will remain displayed through Dec.

6 DAYS AGO