In his role, Basa has spearheaded the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund, a grant program honoring over 130 gifted Black creators internationally. Tuma Basa has been putting his indelible imprint on the music industry for many years now. His RapCaviar playlist on Spotify completely revitalized the way hip hop listeners experienced the streaming app. Or maybe you’ve felt the shift that MTV and BET made in the digital direction some years ago. Yep, that was all Tuma. Now, most recently he’s brought his eye for innovation to YouTube Music as their Director of Black Music and Culture to help amplify the Black talent on the app. So far, he’s spearheaded the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund, a grant program honoring over 130 gifted Black creators internationally. Inspired by 2020’s social justice awakening, YouTube announced the $100 million fund would be dedicated to providing resources for Black creators.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO