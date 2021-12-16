ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021 Subaru Ascent

By Tribune Staff
Tennessee Tribune
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 2021 Ascent™ is the largest and most versatile Subaru ever. It features three rows and seating for up to seven. It’s packed with advanced technologies, from active safety systems to entertainment features. The Subaru brand is known for its quality, durability and reliability. The Ascent...

tntribune.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS
penbaypilot.com

Subaru Outback Wilderness

A new trim package for Subaru’s all-wheel-drive Outback wagon, called Wilderness, is available for 2022 and it’s not just cosmetics. This variant stands taller (9.5 inches of ground clearance) on longer-travel shock absorbers and springs and the bumpers have been tucked in. For off-roaders, this means 20.0 degrees of approach angle (up from 18.6º), a “breakover angle” of 21.2 degrees (up from 19.4º), and the departure angle—how steep a surface the new Outback can descend from without dragging its tail—rises from 21.7 to 23.6 degrees.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru BRZ Is A Big Hit Right Out Of The Gate

New models arrive now if you are looking for a 2022 Subaru BRZ. See why it's already a big hit with driving and performance enthusiasts. The next-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ is a big hit right out of the gate. Subaru of America reports 505 2022 BRZ sports coupes were sold in November. That may not sound like a lot, but they just started to arrive at U.S. retailers, and the first models are selling fast.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best midsize cars for 2021

Midsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're still selling hand over fist every year.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Crystal Black Silica Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium

Clean CARFAX. Crystal Black Silica 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2016 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

New Subaru Ascent 3-Row SUV Sales Are Up Even With Poor Reliability Scores

The 2022 Subaru Ascent gains new customers in November. See why its low-reliability rating doesn't hurt sales. The 2022 Subaru Ascent received a poor grade from Consumer Reports in reliability, but it didn't stop customers from buying the 3-Row family hauler in November. Subaru of America reports 2022 Ascent sales shot up 7.6 percent, with retailers delivering 5,628 SUVs to customers compared with 5,231 in November 2020.
CARS
yankodesign.com

2022 Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ Review

In a world of intense competition and oneupmanship, it warms the cockles of my heart to see carmakers collaborating to build a car. But when you consider the sometimes diametrically-opposed corporate cultures and design philosophies that must be massaged and compromised to realize a new car or two, it’s a wonder at times that such tie-ups work at all.
CARS
Standard-Examiner

Sunday Drive: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2021 Mazda MX5

It’s not often we have two of the same type of vehicle during the same week. It was just happenstance that we got either one of these great coupe offerings, and to get them during the same week must have had something to do with good karma. Regardless, it provided us the opportunity to really compare the two without having to think back a few months about what we liked or didn’t like about one or the other.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Impreza Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ice Silver Metallic 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHC. * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru Outback Launches Past Forester For The First Time In 2 Years

It's been an extraordinary and strange year for Subaru of America. The 2022 Subaru Outback just passed the popular Forester in total sales. Can it get any stranger for Subaru of America? The popular Subaru Forester compact SUV has been the top model in the all-wheel-drive lineup for two years, but that changed in November. The 2022 Outback was the top performer by volume last month with 10,454 vehicle sales, and the midsize SUV passed the Forester in total sales year-to-date.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW X3 M Test Drive Review: Cranked Up Crossover

When performance crossovers first appeared, the idea of them being genuine performance vehicles was greeted with scorn. It still is by many enthusiasts, and the BMW X3 M is treated with suspicion. But these people are wrong. They're operating on the assumption that technology hasn't evolved and mitigated weight and center of gravity issues. Sure, a new M4 will be quicker around a track or down your favorite backroad, but an X3 M will still blow your socks off while also having the ability to pack a week's worth of shopping in the back and run the kids to school in comfort. The physics-defying chassis is propelled by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six cylinder engine making 473 horsepower. Upgrading to the Competition package brings output up to 503 hp while using the same superb eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. If that recipe sounds familiar, it's because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio employs an almost identical strategy, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 opts for a V8 instead. The 2021 X3 M was a magnificent piece of kit, but the 2022 model promises updated styling, improved cabin technology, and better performance. And it delivers.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Subaru Ascent, Legacy, and Outback Recalled for Transmission Failure

Subaru has announced a recall of more than 198,000 Ascent SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years and Outback SUVs and Legacy sedans from the 2020 model year. A software issue in the transmission control unit (TCU) may allow the continuously variable transmission to engage before the drive chain is properly secured, the automaker says. This could result in the chain slipping and breaking, leading to a loss of power and a risk of a crash. This recall also covers Ascents that were part of a prior recall.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Take A Closer Look At The 2023 Subaru Solterra

Better late than never, Subaru is joining the electric car revolution with the Solterra, the Japanese automaker's first dedicated EV. Co-developed with Toyota, the Solterra shares the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X. After America's Solterra debuted at the LA Auto Show last month, Subaru has lifted the wraps off the European version in an extensive 25-minute walkaround video presented by Subaru Europe's David Dello Stritto, giving us a closer look at the electric SUV.
CARS

