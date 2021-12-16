2021 Subaru Ascent

When performance crossovers first appeared, the idea of them being genuine performance vehicles was greeted with scorn. It still is by many enthusiasts, and the BMW X3 M is treated with suspicion. But these people are wrong. They're operating on the assumption that technology hasn't evolved and mitigated weight and center of gravity issues. Sure, a new M4 will be quicker around a track or down your favorite backroad, but an X3 M will still blow your socks off while also having the ability to pack a week's worth of shopping in the back and run the kids to school in comfort. The physics-defying chassis is propelled by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six cylinder engine making 473 horsepower. Upgrading to the Competition package brings output up to 503 hp while using the same superb eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. If that recipe sounds familiar, it's because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio employs an almost identical strategy, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 opts for a V8 instead. The 2021 X3 M was a magnificent piece of kit, but the 2022 model promises updated styling, improved cabin technology, and better performance. And it delivers.

