The Anaheim Ducks head back home to southern California after a short but densely-packed road trip. The trip included five games in seven days, including a pair of back-to-backs, and it knocked out four of the sixteen Eastern Conference road games the Ducks will have to play this season. The offense seemed to sputter at times during the trip, primarily due to the absences of Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique, who were out with injuries. Despite the lack of firepower, the Ducks managed a 3-1-1 record and now sit alone at the top of the Pacific Division, though the second-place Calgary Flames have two games in hand and only trail the Ducks by a point.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO