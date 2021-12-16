ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lost City - Official Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular romance-adventure author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her novels. However, while on tour...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Daniel Radcliffe
Brad Pitt
Sandra Bullock
Channing Tatum
CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

James Cameron Gives First Look at ‘Avatar 2’

It’s been over ten years since Avatar debuted and quickly went on to become the biggest film in the history of the medium. James Cameron has spent much of that time working on sequels, which have been pushed back several times as the project ballooned to encompass four more Avatar movies, and as his series’ studio, Fox, got acquired by Disney. Barring any further delays, we’re finally about one year away from the release of the first of the films.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Flirts With Sandra Bullock & Makes Channing Tatum Jealous

Brad Pitt tries to swoop in and be Sandra Bullock’s hero in the first trailer for ‘The Lost City,’ and Channing Tatum is not a fan. The Lost City was already going to get us into movie theaters, but the final moments of the first trailer have us wanting to see it immediately. Brad Pitt makes a cameo appearance when he tries to rescue Sandra Bullock’s character Loretta Sage. He scales a fence and takes out a guard to get to her.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
dailydead.com

Watch the Trailer for SEE FOR ME

See For Me Opens in select theaters, on digital platforms and VOD on January 7th and we have a look at the official trailer!. "Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called “See For Me”. It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games. Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all."
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Matrix Resurrections - Official Trailer 2

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
IGN

The Kindred - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller/horror movie, The Kindred. After her father's suicide, a young mother investigates what led to his death. But when she is haunted by spirits and unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago, she discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child. The Kindred stars April Pearson, Blake Harrison, and James Cosmo. It is written by Christian J. Hearn. The Kindred, directed by Jamie Patterson, arrives in select theaters and On Demand on January 7, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Firebite: Exclusive Official Trailer

Firebite premieres Thursday, December 16 on AMC+ with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others. Created, directed, and written by Australia's most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director, Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Bad Guys - Official Trailer

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become ... The Good Guys? The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature-directing debut. The film is produced by Damon Ross (development executive Trolls, The Boss Baby, co-producer Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley (associate producer, The Boss Baby). The executive producers are Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Patrick Hughes. The Bad Guys arrives in theaters on April 22, 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock Steal The Show, But Daniel Radcliffe And An A-List Cameo Are Delightful In The Lost City Trailer

Adventure is out there, and no matter who you are, getting a little bit of excitement into your life should always be treated as a welcomed opportunity. That is especially true if said escapades involve either Sandra Bullock or Channing Tatum; and the upcoming film The Lost City (formerly known as The Lost City of D) shows us just why fans should be pumped about what's coming up. The first trailer from directors Aaron and Adam Nee shows that Bullock and Tatum are maybe the worst explorers ever; but their comedic chops are there, there's a delightful A-list cameo and Daniel Radcliffe is a villain to boot!
MOVIES
IGN

New Uncharted Poster Has Drake's Deception Vibes

Nathan Drake strikes a familiar pose in a new Uncharted poster, which is reminiscent of the washed-out orange/beige colour palette of videogame sequel, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. This new poster gives us another glimpse of Uncharted star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake – a young fortune hunter in search...
VIDEO GAMES

