Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

By Dae Keun Choi
 1 day ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Progress on AlGaN-based solar-blind ultraviolet photodetectors and focal plane arrays

Cai, Q. et al. Progress on AlGaN-based solar-blind ultraviolet photodetectors and focal plane arrays. Light Sci. Appl. 10, 94 (2021). Key Laboratory of Advanced Photonic and Electronic Materials, School of Electronic Science and Engineering, Nanjing University, Nanjing, 210093, China. Qing Cai,Â Haifan You,Â Hui Guo,Â Jin Wang,Â Bin Liu,Â Zili...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Aortic acceleration as a noninvasive index of left ventricular contractility in the mouse

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the values for echocardiography category were incorrect for "v'p (cm/s2)"Â and "v'm (cm/s2)". The correct and incorrect values appear below. Section of Cardiovascular Research, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, MS:BCM285, Houston, TX, 77030,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Functional characterization of a bioengineered liver after heterotopic implantation in pigs

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Dilution effect for highly efficient multiple-component organic solar cells

Although the multiple-component (MC) blend strategy has been frequently used as a very effective way to improve the performance of organic solar cells (OSCs), there is a strong need to understand the fundamental working mechanism and material selection rule for achieving optimal MC-OSCs. Here we present the 'dilution effect' as the mechanism for MC-OSCs, where two highly miscible components are molecularly intermixed. Contrary to the aggregation-induced non-radiative decay, the dilution effect enables higher luminescence quantum efficiencies and open-circuit voltages (VOC) in MC-OSCs via suppressed electron"“vibration coupling. The continuously broadened bandgap together with reduced electron"“vibration coupling also explains the composition-dependent VOC in ternary blends well. Moreover, we show that electrons can transfer between different acceptors, depending on the energy offset between them, which contributes to the largely unperturbed charge transport and high fill factors in MC-OSCs. The discovery of the dilution effect enables the demonstration of a high power conversion efficiency of 18.31% in an MC-OSC.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moo#Electrode#Encapsulation#Pdf#Html#0 0238#Semiconductor Physics#Display Convergence#Applied Physics
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
pv-magazine.com

Ultra-stable sodium-ion storage via organic electrode materials

Long touted as one of the most promising technologies for commercial storage use, sodium-ion batteries have the advantages of lower manufacturing costs and abundant, environmentally benign raw materials, compared to ubiquitous lithium-ion batteries. A research team at China’s Soochow University has come up with a solution to make this technology even more competitive in terms of sustainability and cost while improving chemical stability with the help of hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs).
CHINA
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nkx3-1 and Fech genes might be switch genes involved in pituitary non-functioning adenoma invasiveness

In the original version of this Article, Maryam Jalessi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to jalessi.m@iums.ac.ir. Skull Base Research Center, The Five Senses Health Institute, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. ENT and Head & Neck Research Center and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of a dual orange/far-red and blue light photoreceptor from an oceanic green picoplankton

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23741-5, published online 16 June 2021. In the original version of this Article, the label of the domain structure that has 612 amino acids presented in Fig. 1a was given incorrectly as "AtCRY1". The correct label should be written as "AtCRY2". The display of Fig. 1 has been updated in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of Annual and Seasonal Precipitation Variation in the Qinba Mountain area, China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57743-y, published online 22 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 61006403).". "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
CHINA
Nature.com

Correction: The Cymbidium genome reveals the evolution of unique morphological traits

After online publication of the article1 the author noticed minor typo in Fig. 4c. CeSEP1/2/3/4 should be read as CeSEP1/3/4. Revised figure supplied during the proof correction was inadvertently not reproduced in the final version. In addition, the affiliation numbers of the authors revised in the original article during proof...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE

