A physical version of Romancing SaGa 2 for Switch is on the way thanks to a new release in Asia, it’s been revealed. The classic RPG originally came to Switch in December 2017. At the time, it was only made available digitally on the eShop. The new release in Asia will be the first time that the game is seeing a physical edition in Switch with English support.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO