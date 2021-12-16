ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

design-reuse.com
 1 day ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Synopsys stock. Under the terms...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Adopts $400M Share Repurchase Program

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) said its Board of Directors had authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $400 million of stock. The new program replaces and cancels the prior $300 million authorization announced in June 2018, of which approximately $0.2 million remained. The share repurchase...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repurchase Agreement#Software Applications#Synopsys Inc#Hsbc Bank Usa#National Association#Asr#Snps#Eda
finextra.com

Silverflow raises $17 million to accelerate payments modernisation

Silverflow, a Dutch payments technology firm founded by industry veterans, has raised $17 million in Series A funding. Led by Coatue Management, previous investors Crane Venture Partners and Inkef Capital also participated in the round, along with Global Paytech Ventures and angel investors Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta, and Gokul Rajaram, a former Square product lead and current Coinbase board member.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

CData bags $140M from a single investor to expand its cloud data connectivity scope

CData Software Inc., a seven-year-old firm that specializes in connecting data from multiple sources, today announced a new $140 million funding round. The Series B round brings its total funding to $160 million, all from a single investor, Updata Management LLC. Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based CData addresses a problem that...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Industry's fastest TLS accelerator ready to boost Xilinx Versal platform

December 16, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, has optimized its industry leading TLS accelerator for Versal, Xilinx’ flagship platform. Making use of some of Versal’s advanced features, the TLS accelerator clocks in at an unprecedented speed. This allows datacenters and applications that rely on Xilinx Versal to set up more connections within the same energy and computation budget.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Tech Data Partners with Zscaler to Offer Zero Trust Security Solutions in India

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, announced a partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. This partnership will enable partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange™ platform directly from Tech Data India. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

ManageXR grabs $4 million seed round to scale XR business

With the latest funding, ManageXR will support its expanding team and go-to-market strategy as the company has experienced rapid growth since becoming available to beta users in November 2019 and officially launching in April 2021. The startup will continue to look for ways to expand its partner network of hardware and software companies across the globe, Luke Wilson, founder and CEO of ManageXR told TechCrunch. The company will focus more on large enterprises next year, he added.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Visa Approves $12B Share Repurchase Program — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Board of global digital payment services provider Visa, Inc. (V) has approved a new share repurchase program of $12 billion, a report published by StreetInsider.com said. Shares of the company closed 1.1% up on Wednesday. The stock gained another 0.9% in the...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Procurement as a Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Wipro, Aegis, IBM

The Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Verizon, Google Cloud Partner For Autonomous Robots

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) bonded with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to employ its 5G network and the tech major's computing power for autonomous robots and smart factories. Verizon's telecom gear supplier Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will pilot the new service at its 5G...
BUSINESS
Republic

Cummins authorizes $2 billion share repurchase program

Cummins Inc. has announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2 billion of its own shares in what local analysts said was a sign that Columbus’ largest employer is generating a lot of cash and finds its stock attractive. Cummins, which is...
COLUMBUS, IN
Benzinga

Akoustis Pockets Purchase Order From New Tier-1 Mobile Customer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) won a purchase order from a new customer to develop a 5G mobile XBAW filter. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The new customer is a multi-billion-dollar tier-1 module maker that plans to use Akoustis' patented XBAW technology to deliver 5G mobile modules in challenging bands above 2GHz.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Luminar Technologies Announces $250M Share Repurchase Plan; Shares Jump

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Florida-based Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) plans to repurchase at least $250 million worth of its Class A common shares. Following the announcement, the company’s shares closed 2.8% up on Tuesday. The stock gained another 2% in the after-hours trading session to end the...
STOCKS
design-reuse.com

Cliosoft Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Program

Cliosoft Collaboration with Microsoft to help bring commercial innovations in chip design to national security. FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 – Cliosoft, Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) program to support the development of integrated circuit hardware and workflow prototypes that incorporate Cliosoft’s design data and IP management flows into Microsoft Azure.
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy