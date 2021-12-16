Fortnite Winterfest Returns, Free Cosmetics Added

Fortnite‘s festive Winterfest event returns today, December 16th, Epic Games has announced. To start with, the Winterfest Lodge is reopening its doors. Players visiting the lodge can unwrap a new present each day for 14 days to obtain two Outfits, two Pickaxes, two Wraps, a Glider, Contrail, Emote, Lobby Track, Loading Screen, Emoticon, Spray, and Banner. The first of these outfits is Krisabelle, who can be unlocked after unwrapping the presents in front of her, and Polar Peely is the other.
