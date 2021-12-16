Fortnite Winterfest Returns, Free Cosmetics Added

The devs of Elite: Dangerous are feeling the holiday spirit once more as the game will be kicking off its festive countdown once again. This year will see 12 days of free ARX given away and the release of golden and chromed paintjobs for various ships added to the store, with new ships getting the shiny sheen every day until December 25th; the Crusader, Fed Gunship, and Fed Fighter are currently the first to get bedighted for the holidays.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO