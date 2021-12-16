ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorably Fun Co-Op Game KeyWe Out Now on Xbox

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith It Takes Two winning The Game Awards 2021 GOTY perhaps you're looking for another cooperative title to try afterward. KeyWe is another incredible cooperative title that will test your ability to work together and...

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Now Has Halo Infinite But It Comes at a Big Cost

Halo Infinite was finally fully released today on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, which means Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy both the Halo Infinite campaign and Halo Infinite multiplayer. And because this is an Xbox Game Studios release -- courtesy of 343 Industries -- it means it's a permanent addition to both the libraries of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That said, it's an addition that has come at a fairly big cost. While Halo Infinite is a huge addition to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the subscription service is set to now lose one of its most popular games.
PCGamesN

Epic’s free game today is a neon roguelite platformer

A daily free PC game from the Epic Games Store is now an established holiday tradition. Today, it’s Neon Abyss, a roguelike platform game about hunting down an upstart group of New Gods who’ve taken up residence underneath your favourite nightclub. It’s free for the next 24 hours, so head over to the Epic Store and snag yourself a copy.
NME

‘Icarus’ co-op spawning is having unforeseen consequences

A player of the recently released survival game Icarus has shared a clip showing how dangerous co-op play can be. As noted by PC Gamer, one Icarus player found out the hard way that co-op player spawning can actually do damage. In the game, co-op players spawn in via a space capsule-type deal. This comes as player ButterIsPro, who shared the clip (which can be seen below) was building a house. It doesn’t end well.
TouchArcade

‘Alien: Isolation’ Review – A Phenomenal Conversion of a Survival Horror Classic

Alien: Isolation on iOS includes the base game, all seven DLC packs including Crew Expendable, Last Survivor, and the Survivor Mode all at the asking price of $14.99. This is a lot less than other platforms and less than half of Feral Interactive’s Nintendo Switch port from last year. I expected the lower asking price given the platform, but I continue to be impressed with how the game runs on every device I’ve tried it on so far.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Is Giving Everyone a Classic Game for Free

Ubisoft has surprised everybody with a free game, but there is one upfront requirement that may be a problem for many. The free game is available only via PC code, which means if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other platform that isn't the PC, you're out of luck. That said, if you do have a PC, and you don't mind using the Ubisoft Connect PC client, you can now grab Anno 1404 History Edition for free, however, the download must be completed before December 14, when the game will return to its normal price.
noobfeed.com

Co-op Survival Horror Game Paranormal Hunter Coming 2022

Just because you have a partner doesn't mean you're safe with Paranormal Hunter allowing players to survive haunted locations in VR. The title will allow players to explore abandoned hospitals, rundown homes, and many cursed locations inspired by Japanese horror all in VR. “We are pleased to announce Paranormal Hunter...
mxdwn.com

Festive Indie Game Christmas Horror Out Now

Christmas Horror is an indie holiday horror game where Santa Claus makes a trip to your house, not to deliver gifts to you but to take your soul instead. The game was released today, Dec. 3, 2021, on Steam for the PC and just in time to be played for the holidays. Christmas Horror was developed and published by Purple Thunder Games, an indie horror game developer based in Brazil.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Quietly Loses Six Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just lost six different games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. By themselves, none of the six games are of the utmost consequence, but all together they make up a big loss for subscribers. In fact, it's not often these many games leave the subscription service on a single day.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with two new games. One of these games is limited to consoles, which is to say, limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the other new game has been to all versions of the subscription service; Cloud, Console, and PC. Unfortunately, it's the former that is the more notable addition. Meanwhile, if you don't like multiplayer, then neither game is going to do much for you.
thexboxhub.com

Battle it out with Stick Fight: The Game on Xbox

What exactly do you want from a game called Stick Fight: The Game? Do you highly detailed visuals, a banging soundtrack and a narrative that will keep you immersed for years on end? Or do you just want the chance to batter the hell out of your stick figure mates, all in hope of becoming the champion of the sticks? If it’s the latter, you’re going to be well sorted.
GIZORAMA

Tips for zero-gravity co-op fun in Heavenly Bodies, out tomorrow

Heavenly Bodies is now only a day away from launch! We’re in near disbelief that the time has finally come but are beyond excited to see our game in everyone’s hands. To get everyone prepared for their inevitably troublesome time aboard the station, we’ve prepared a tips and tricks checklist. It’s a must-read for anyone aspiring to be an outstanding cosmonaut.
Gamespot

Best Multiplayer Nintendo Switch Games: Couch Co-Op And Online Multiplayer

Nintendo has long encouraged getting the whole family involved with gaming, and that's no different with the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're playing in docked mode on TV, on the go in tabletop mode, or even in handheld mode with other Switch owners, there are plenty of wonderful competitive and co-op multiplayer games to play on Nintendo Switch. And since many Switch games support single Joy-Con play, you don't normally need to buy an extra controller to start playing local multiplayer right out of the box. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games. Our list of 20 titles includes both competitive and co-op Switch games, many of which are suitable for gamers of all ages. Keep in mind that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer.
thexboxhub.com

New Planet of Lana trailer showcases thrilling chase & new desert environment

We already knew that Planet of Lana was looking beautiful, but the latest trailer which has dropped showcases that beauty brilliantly. It’s one you really won’t want to miss. Thunderful Publishing and the independent developer Wishfully Studios have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated cinematic puzzle...
gamingideology.com

PlayStation Plus December free games come with a big PS4 and PS5 twist

PlayStation Plus December 2021 comes with a major console available exclusively to PS4 and PS5 subscribers, making it a top pick for the month. However, Sony has also revealed a huge twist when it comes to the version of Godfall that you can download and play starting next week. As...
pcinvasion.com

Xbox Game Pass for PC is now just PC Game Pass

In the chaotic flurry of game announcements during last night’s The Game Awards, you may have missed the changes coming to Game Pass. Microsoft revealed in a rather musical trailer that Xbox Game Pass for PC has dropped the ‘Xbox.’ Now, the service for PC users is just PC Game Pass. Frankly, it’s a good change, as it reduces any confusion with the console name. Microsoft doesn’t appear keen on using the Xbox name as a universal brand across its services. But it is still part of the Xbox brand, just named different.
inputmag.com

Xbox PC App now checks compatibility before downloading games

The Xbox application on Windows now shows users if a game will run well on their PC before purchasing and installing new titles. The new feature is a simple performance check label like “Should play great on this PC” that appears directly below the install or play button on the Xbox app.
