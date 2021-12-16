Volunteers Needed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s called preventive testing and it’s happening more and more in our area. Hundreds of people are flocking to testing sites each day hoping to secure a negative COVID-19 test result before upcoming holiday travel and family get-togethers. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned this testing increase comes alongside a patient increase at local hospitals. According to Allegheny Health Network, the region is seeing an increase in cases, but we’re still at about 50 percent of the patient numbers we saw this time last year. That’s some good news to pass along, but not every hospital system in the state is...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO