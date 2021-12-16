ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secure Thingz and Intrinsic ID Partner to Ensure Supply Chains of Trust for the Embedded Industry

Cover picture for the articlePartnership to enable rapid development, implementation, and provisioning of unique and secure identity for IoT applications. Cambridge, United Kingdom and Sunnyvale, California—December 16, 2021—Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT, today announced their partnership with Intrinsic ID, the leading provider of...

aithority.com

Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium’s Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform and Intertrust ExpressPlay customers.
thefastmode.com

NXP, Hailo Partner to Launch Joint AI Solutions for Automotive Industry

Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence chipmaker, on Thursday announced its partnership with NXP Semiconductors, an automotive market innovator, to launch a number of joint AI solutions for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The joint solutions will combine NXP's safe and efficient automotive processors (S32G and Layerscape) along with the...
thefastmode.com

DZS, LG Uplus Partner to Validate Multi-Vendor 5G Open Fronthaul Interoperability

DZS on Wednesday announced its participation in the third Global O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest, and the first to be conducted in South Korea, in partnership with 5G mobile network innovator LG Uplus at its 5G Innovation Lab in Seoul. This testing validated multi-vendor 5G interoperability and end-to-end alignment to O-RAN ALLIANCE...
thefastmode.com

Conversational Automation Firm Uniphore Joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, this week announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless...
MIT Technology Review

Touchless supply chains for smarter, responsive, and faster manufacturing

Enabling a touchless supply chain involves more than incremental automation. Organizations need to re-examine the supply chain, across internal processes and external touch points, and find ways to deliver speed and accuracy. This paper discusses the strategies to drive touchless supply chains.
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
siliconangle.com

Verizon and Google team up to provide 5G edge computing services

Verizon Communications Inc. and Google LLC said today they’re partnering to bring edge computing services to more of their customers through the former’s 5G network. The idea is to combine Verizon’s 5G Edge network services with the Google Distributed Cloud Edge platform to offer customers enhanced compute and storage capabilities at the edge over 5G.
siliconangle.com

Unisys helps businesses walk the cloud computing high-wire act

Cloud computing school teaches the six R’s of modernization: retiring, retaining, rehosting, re-platforming, refactoring and re-architecting. The list flows smoothly, but the journey from retiring legacy applications to re-architecting for the cloud can be bumpy. “The important thing to understand is that 80% of the tools that work on-premise...
TechRadar

What is Zero Trust Network Access?

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is an IT security solution encompassing multiple technologies that seek to circumvent challenges associated with the overreliance on the security model based on the concept of perimeter. As such, this model found its place as one of the key features of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework which converges networking and security technologies as part of a single cloud-delivered platform.
aithority.com

Tech Data Partners With Zscaler To Offer Zero Trust Security Solutions In India

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, announced a partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. This partnership will enable partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform directly from Tech Data India. The benefits of this partnership for Tech Data...
siliconangle.com

AWS works to boost cloud adoption in EMEA with the ‘power of three’

Amazon Web Services Inc. has borrowed from the phrase “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together” in its quest to enable sustainable digital transformations in enterprises across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by holding their hands in the cloud journey.
siliconangle.com

CData bags $140M from a single investor to expand its cloud data connectivity scope

CData Software Inc., a seven-year-old firm that specializes in connecting data from multiple sources, today announced a new $140 million funding round. The Series B round brings its total funding to $160 million, all from a single investor, Updata Management LLC. Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based CData addresses a problem that...
aithority.com

Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, announced Extreme Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical network infrastructure and ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Trusted Delivery protects key service delivery infrastructure at remote and unattended cellular edge sites, as well within co-location and data center environments where shared facility access is a potential concern.
design-reuse.com

Industry's fastest TLS accelerator ready to boost Xilinx Versal platform

December 16, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, has optimized its industry leading TLS accelerator for Versal, Xilinx’ flagship platform. Making use of some of Versal’s advanced features, the TLS accelerator clocks in at an unprecedented speed. This allows datacenters and applications that rely on Xilinx Versal to set up more connections within the same energy and computation budget.
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Synopsys stock. Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial...
newhope.com

Monitor: The natural products industry has a supply chain problem, and at least 1 solution

Natural Products Industry Health Monitor, Dec. 16, 2021. As the world emerges, haltingly from COVID-19, new challenges emerge. In this feature, New Hope Network provides an ongoing update on those challenges and the opportunities they hold. Look for the Industry Health Monitor every other Friday to learn the major news that is affecting the natural products market immediately and the less obvious insights that could dictate where the market may struggle or thrive in the months to come.
buffalonynews.net

Leena AI recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

New York [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year. "We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner's...
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating SD-WAN Platforms

The software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) is the latest “next generation” way to connect disparate locations in a private network. It is one of our industry’s most successful forays into the software-defined world. SD-WAN decouples the control/management plane from the network hardware, and simplifies global set-up, configuration, and ongoing management.
