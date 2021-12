Most people who are looking to put their newly trained ML model into production turn to REST¹ APIs. Here’s why I think you should consider using gRPC instead. Nothing! The main benefit of REST APIs is their ubiquity. Every major programming language has a way of making HTTP clients and servers. And there are several existing frameworks for wrapping ML models with REST APIs (e.g. BentoML, TF Serving, etc). But, if your use case doesn’t fit one of those tools (and even if it does), you may find yourself wanting to write something a little more custom. And the same thing that makes REST APIs versatile can also make them difficult to work with.

