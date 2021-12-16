ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Health Highlights: Dec. 16, 2021

By Ernie Mundell
Corydon Times-Republican
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCanine companions helped folks cope with the pandemic. A new study of 1,500 people shows living with a dog gave individuals a stronger sense of social...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Investigators dig deep to solve melioidosis mystery

Even if you follow news about infectious diseases and outbreaks caused by rare pathogens, you may have missed an update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about a rare respiratory infection in October. The Oct 22 CDC announcement regarded the identification of a possible cause of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

After omicron variant detected in Alaska, health officials highlight importance of vaccination

Health officials are urging vaccinations and booster doses after Alaska’s first case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant was identified in an Anchorage resident this week. The individual traveled internationally in November and tested positive for COVID-19 in Anchorage. There’s no history of vaccination for the person in the...
MedicalXpress

New study associates face mask laws with reduction of COVID-19 deaths

A study of the impact of national face mask laws on COVID-19 mortality in 44 countries with a combined population of nearly one billion people found that over time, the increase in COVID-19 related deaths was significantly slower in countries that imposed mask laws compared to countries that did not. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, shows that masks provide a supplementary layer of protection that could prevent unnecessary COVID-19 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Cdc#Marijuana#J J Covid#Pfizer Biontech
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mic

There are new opioids to worry about. And they're several times stronger than fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths have recently hit tragic highs in the U.S. A staggering 75,673 Americans died of opioids overdoses during the 12-month period ending this April, compared to 56,064 the year before, according to CDC estimates. Experts point to synthetic opioid fentanyl as a major culprit behind overdoses in the U.S. due to its potency — up to 50 times higher than that of heroin, per the CDC. Now, forensic scientists have identified opioids even stronger than fentanyl on used syringes in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy