Before she became a pop star and a movie star, Lady Gaga had a bit part on HBO's "The Sopranos." Though Gaga made appearances in the 2013 and 2014 Robert Rodriguez films "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: A Dame to Kill for" — and was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress with her 2018 performance in "A Star Is Born" — her star was on the rise much earlier. In "The Sopranos" episode 9 from season 3, "The Telltale Moozadell," first broadcast in April 2001, she made an uncredited appearance as a teenager at the high school of A.J. Soprano,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO