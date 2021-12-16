ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Diamcor Announces Increase in Total Carats Tendered and Sold Compared to Prior Quarter

 18 hours ago

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'), representing an...

dallassun.com

Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ('SRH') and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the 'Rana Nickel Project' or 'Rana'). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ('Consideration Shares') and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval.
Benzinga

Fire And Flower: Why This Analyst Lowered His Price Target Yet Remains Bullish & Sees Nearly 100% Upside Potential

Pablo Zuanic, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, qualified Fire And Flower (FAF) (NYSE:FAF) (OTC:FFLWD) as Overweight and lowered its price target to C$10.40 from C$13. In his analyst note, Zuanic argued that Canadian retailers “are in for a rough year ahead as more stores open and some chains opt for blanket discounting. That said, we are more comfortable with Fire and Flower's asset-light business model and technology-driven tactical approach to price adjustments.”
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
The Press

WD-40 Company Increases Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, December 13, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share reflecting an increase of more than 8 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.
Seekingalpha.com

First Majestic Silver: Still Trading At A Hefty Premium To Fair Value

First Majestic Silver investors have seen a massive reversal of fortune this year, with the stock now down 55% from its year-to-date highs. It's been a rough year for investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the index down over 20% year-to-date after starting the year by massively outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). First Majestic Silver (AG) was briefly a sanctuary from the carnage earlier this year, but its performance has reversed, with the stock now down over 20% year-to-date and 55% from its highs. However, even after this massive correction, there's still no margin of safety here for new investors, with the stock sitting at ~4.0x P/NAV. So, while First Majestic does offer a solid growth profile if it can execute successfully at Jerritt Canyon, I believe there are several more attractive ways to play the sector.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blender Bites Announces Historic Record Revenues Over the Last Three Months: Representing a 2,266% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces a record increase in revenue over the previous three months.
massdevice.com

Abbott increases quarterly dividend for 50th straight year

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it increased its quarterly common dividend for the 50th consecutive year. The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company reported an increase of its quarterly common dividend to 47¢ per share, representing a 4.4% increase. The 4.4% uptick follows a 25% increase in 2021 overall. Abbott said...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bexil Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol:BXLC) ('Bexil' or the 'Company') today announced the results of its tender offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 2, 2021. Based on the count by Securities Transfer Corporation, the depositary for the tender offer, Bexil...
Seekingalpha.com

Banco Santander announces second extension for Santander Consumer USA tender offer

Santander, wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander (SAN +0.3%), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its earlier announced tender offer to acquire all shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) for $41.5/share. From its prior extension to Dec.9, the tender offer is now scheduled to expire on Dec.16. Under...
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
albuquerqueexpress.com

CCL Industries Closing of D&F Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc. ('the Company') (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of Desarrollo e Investigación S.A. de C.V. and Fuzetouch PTE LTD (Singapore) (collectively 'D&F'), headquartered in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. D&F will form an integral part of CCL Design in Mexico.
Seeking Alpha

BriaCell says insiders to purchase up to 10% of its common stock

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) is trading ~12.9% higher in the pre-market after announcing that certain members of its board of directors and management team have informed their plans to purchase nearly 10% of the company’s common stock. The insiders intend to use their personal funds to acquire approximately ~1.6M common...
Benzinga

C21 Investments Reports Slightly Lower Q3 Revenue, 10th Straight Quarter Of Positive Free Cash Flow

Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) announced its unaudited results on Thursday for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. "C21 continues to deliver positive free cash flow and profitable bottom-line performance," Sonny Newman, the company's president and CEO said. "Despite challenging markets in the quarter, our focus on efficiency delivered $0.03 in earnings per share, and allowed us to make further significant reductions to Total Liabilities."
