Diamcor Announces Increase in Total Carats Tendered and Sold Compared to Prior Quarter

First Majestic Silver investors have seen a massive reversal of fortune this year, with the stock now down 55% from its year-to-date highs. It's been a rough year for investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the index down over 20% year-to-date after starting the year by massively outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). First Majestic Silver (AG) was briefly a sanctuary from the carnage earlier this year, but its performance has reversed, with the stock now down over 20% year-to-date and 55% from its highs. However, even after this massive correction, there's still no margin of safety here for new investors, with the stock sitting at ~4.0x P/NAV. So, while First Majestic does offer a solid growth profile if it can execute successfully at Jerritt Canyon, I believe there are several more attractive ways to play the sector.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO