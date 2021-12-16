ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins will have knee surgery, be out about 6 weeks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwZm7_0dObD4gL00

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams Monday night and now, after an MRI and a second opinion, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he is going to have knee surgery.

Hopkins has a torn MCL and will miss the rest of the regular season. His recovery time is expected to be about six weeks, which would be during the playoffs with a potential target of late January for his return.

He will land on injured reserve.

Hopkins missed three games due to a hamstring injury and was finally healthy again on Monday when the knee injury occurred.

Prior to this season, Hopkins had never missed more than one game in any season and had only missed two his entire career.

The Cardinals are currently 10-3 and lead the NFC West. They have a chance to be the No. 1 seed, which would give them a first-round bye. If they do get that, it is possible Hopkins could return for their first postseason game in the divisional round.

Hopkins’ regular season ends with his lowest single-season totals in catches and yards. He finishes the season with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing puts him in rare club, plus Chiefs-Chargers picks and DeAndre Hopkins likely out for season

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. If you've been following NFL news today, then you probably already know about the firing of Urban Meyer, which honestly, was probably for the best, because it was starting to feel like no one in Jacksonville wanted Urban Meyer to be the coach of the Jaguars anymore and that includes Urban Meyer.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins undergoing leg MRI

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo an MRI for a leg injury, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals didn't provide any further details on the injury. Hopkins played 87% of the offensive snaps on Monday night and drew double-digit targets for the first time this season, so hopefully the MRI is primarily precautionary. Arizona's entire offense is in a potential smash spot in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 15: DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 15 and the start of the playoffs, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Thus, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Houston Press

J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins Now Out For Season, Is There a Hex on Former Texans?

There is not much he Texans have done right this season, and because of that, many of the former Texans who have found new homes around the league in better, brighter football places have been able to bask in the glow of, well, NOT being on a 2-11 football team. Hell, some of them even landed with Super Bowl contenders. Many of them, in fact.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Rams#Nfl Network#American Football#Mri#Cards Wire#Spotify
NFL

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

DeAndre Hopkins is getting a second opinion on the leg injury suffered late in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury and won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, per sources. The star wideout is in danger of missing this week’s game against Detroit, Rapoport added.
NFL
ABC 15 News

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins reportedly out for regular season after sprained knee, ESPN reports

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly out for the rest of the season, according to a report from ESPN. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported that Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the team is "hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason."
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Report: Cards' DeAndre Hopkins (knee) out for rest of season

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain, ESPN reported Wednesday. However, the Cardinals are hopeful that Hopkins will be able to return in the postseason, per the report. Arizona woudl clinch a playoff berth with at least a tie in Week 15 at Detroit.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: DeAndre Hopkins Likely Out For Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to have to try and win the NFC West without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins underwent an MRI on his knee after Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the All-Pro wideout is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 15 wide receiver rankings: What does DeAndre Hopkins' absence mean?

I wanted to be optimistic about DeAndre Hopkins after Monday's game where he had 12 targets, but he is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery, putting him out for the regular season and in doubt for the NFL playoffs at this point. That's a disappointing end to Hopkins' Fantasy season, but does it open up the possibility for someone else in this offense to step up? Or possibly two someone elses?
NFL
sports360az.com

Report – Surgery the Only Option for DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins knee injury, suffered in the final moments of Monday’s loss to the LA Rams, is going to keep the Cardinals star wide reciever out for several weeks. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport with the breaking news early Thursday morning.
NFL
theScore

Report: Hopkins could miss Week 15 with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hopkins will get a second opinion on his injury following an earlier MRI, according to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss up to four months with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals surrendered the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and one of their best players suffered a worrisome injury. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee. The Cardinals hope Hopkins can return "at some point" in the playoffs.
NFL
NBC Sports

DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner having MRIs after Monday injuries

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back James Conner got hurt late in Monday night’s loss to the Rams and both players are having some tests on Tuesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Hopkins is having an MRI on his leg and Conner is having one on his ankle as part of the evaluation of their injuries. Kingsbury said on Monday night that he didn’t think either player has a serious injury, but the test results will provide more insight on that front.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins receive brutal update with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit in third in the NFC. They’re in a great spot to make a deep run in the postseason, as their 10-3 record makes them tied for first place. However, this franchise took a massive blow on Wednesday, as the team received concerning news regarding DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Has Telling Comment About WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins underwent an MRI earlier this week on his leg. The latest update on his status isn’t encouraging to say the least. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins will have a second opinion on his leg injury. Hopkins was seen leaving...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy