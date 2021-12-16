ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals protect 2 CBs, 2 WR on practice squad in Week 15

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJhyx_0dObCvBi00

The Arizona Cardinals have injuries at wide receiver and at cornerback this week. DeAndre Hopkins is going to have knee surgery, missing the rest of the season and potentially returning in late January for a deep playoff run.

Cornerback Robert Alford was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a pectoral injury. The signing of Breon Borders suggests he might have to miss a game or two.

So it is no surprise that the Cardinals used their four practice squad protections on a pair of receivers and a pair of cornerbacks.

According to the NFL transaction report on Wednesday, the Cardinals protected:

  • WR Andre Baccellia
  • WR Greg Dortch
  • CB Jace Whittaker
  • CB Kevin Peterson

The protections could be more intended to keep them from being signed elsewhere because they want them to stick around next year.

Whittaker is a solid player on special teams.

Dortch and Baccellia are both smaller receivers. Dortch has been a return specialist. With Hopkins out, that would mean an increased role on offense for Rondale Moore, who has been handling return duties. Both Dortch and Baccellia could be used as returners.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondale Moore
numberfire.com

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins undergoing leg MRI

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo an MRI for a leg injury, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals didn't provide any further details on the injury. Hopkins played 87% of the offensive snaps on Monday night and drew double-digit targets for the first time this season, so hopefully the MRI is primarily precautionary. Arizona's entire offense is in a potential smash spot in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Practice Squad#American Football#Wr#The Arizona Cardinals#Breon Borders#Cards Wire#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals await second opinion on leg injury

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are waiting for a second opinion on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' injured leg before they know whether he'll be available to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. "I won't know until he gets back from that second opinion," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Breon Borders from Tennessee Titans practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a signing at the cornerback position today. The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Breon Borders from Tennessee’s practice squad. Borders (6-0, 189) played in 11 games this season with the Titans and had four tackles and two passes...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins receive brutal update with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit in third in the NFC. They’re in a great spot to make a deep run in the postseason, as their 10-3 record makes them tied for first place. However, this franchise took a massive blow on Wednesday, as the team received concerning news regarding DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy