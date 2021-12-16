Cardinals protect 2 CBs, 2 WR on practice squad in Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals have injuries at wide receiver and at cornerback this week. DeAndre Hopkins is going to have knee surgery, missing the rest of the season and potentially returning in late January for a deep playoff run.

Cornerback Robert Alford was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a pectoral injury. The signing of Breon Borders suggests he might have to miss a game or two.

So it is no surprise that the Cardinals used their four practice squad protections on a pair of receivers and a pair of cornerbacks.

According to the NFL transaction report on Wednesday, the Cardinals protected:

WR Andre Baccellia

WR Greg Dortch

CB Jace Whittaker

CB Kevin Peterson

The protections could be more intended to keep them from being signed elsewhere because they want them to stick around next year.

Whittaker is a solid player on special teams.

Dortch and Baccellia are both smaller receivers. Dortch has been a return specialist. With Hopkins out, that would mean an increased role on offense for Rondale Moore, who has been handling return duties. Both Dortch and Baccellia could be used as returners.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and