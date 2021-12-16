ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PreciseMDX and Freedom Medical Group Partner to Provide On-Site and Remote COVID-19 Testing

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration of digital health platform and clinical staff provides seamless testing capabilities for healthcare providers, employers and event organizers. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / PreciseMDX, a leader in transformative digital health experiences, and Freedom Medical Group, a proven national service and equipment supplier, today announced a...

RYAH Group and OMNI Medical Services Announce Collaboration for Clinical Study in Cannabis for Treatment of COVID-19

Collaboration to study the potential anti-inflammatory effects of inhalation of cannabis and CBD, for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19, using RYAH Smart Inhaler devices. The clinical study will seek to enroll between 5,000 and 11,000 of OMNI's patients across several U.S. states. Session data, along with monitoring of pharmacodynamics...
County Distributing Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Tests to Targeted Groups

Montgomery County has received about 10,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits and have begun distributing them at no charge to specific groups, officials announced. “The county has identified groups who have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 or decreased access to available test sites because of their occupation, such as food service workers and construction workers; their vaccination status or live in areas with lower vaccination rates; limited access to other testing resources due to access to health care, transportation, or work hours; and those with decreased access to other testing resources. due to a physical or developmental disability,” according to a press release.
State to partner with Syracuse University to expand COVID-19 wastewater testing program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new partnership between the New York State Health Department and Syracuse University to continue its groundbreaking and innovative study to analyze wastewater for COVID-19. According to the governor, wastewater surveillance can provide up to three to five days early warning that COVID cases are increasing or decreasing in a community, and studies have shown that it can be used to detect variants of the virus through sequencing wastewater samples.
1 in 5 physicians, 2 in 5 nurses intend to leave practice within 2 years, AMA-led study finds

The healthcare workforce is on the brink of experiencing high staff turnover rates, indicative of what is being deemed the "Great Resignation," a new American Medical Association-led study suggests. The study, published Dec. 15 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, examined relationships between COVID-19-related stress and work intentions, based on a survey...
National healthcare association urges hospitals to continue vaccination mandates

As COVID-19 surges continue to affect hospitals in the U.S., the Association of American Medical Colleges is calling on healthcare organizations to continue vaccination requirements for their employees. Hospitals are again nearing or at capacity, and nonurgent surgeries are again being canceled in some areas of the country because of...
COVID Pandemic Has Led Healthcare Providers To Rethink How They Deliver Care To Community

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has led some healthcare providers to rethink how they’re delivering care to the community. Instead of going to the doctor’s office, they’ve realized they can reach more people if they meet people where they live, especially in underserved communities. Maryland-based Luminis Health has found success by rolling their mobile community health van to the Riverdale Farmers Market. Mai Bangura, who is a healthcare provider herself, came to shop but left with an extra shot of COVID-19 protection. “I have been thinking about getting my booster for the past month and I haven’t been able to because I’ve been...
Aggregating Patient Data in an Ocean of Healthcare Information

With digital care delivery in the mix and the complications of a pandemic, burnout has become a major problem for physicians. How can the industry make sure that technological advances help physicians make the best use of their time with the patient and look for the most important data points during each visit? — This article was originally published December 8, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion.
Medical associations call for policy protecting healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
More States to Provide Free Home COVID Test Kits

Dec. 15, 2021 -- More states are announcing plans to send free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents who request them, according to Pew’s Stateline. Massachusetts and New Jersey announced this week that free tests would ship soon. New Hampshire and Washington began offering rapid tests to residents last month.
Flume Health launches health plan management platform

Flume Health released a digital platform to help health startups build and manage health plans in as little as six months. Dubbed Flume OS, the "health-plan-as-a-service" solution handles administrative tasks, including billing and benefit management, according to the Dec. 15 announcement. It expands upon the Flume Core, the payer's central payment, claim management and reporting platform.
Healthcare executives believe AI can improve patient outcomes, reduce costs

Healthcare executives increasingly believe in the power of artificial intelligence to help improve patient outcomes, support cost savings and promote health equity, according to a new Optum survey of 500 senior healthcare executives. Most healthcare organizations – 98% – either have a strategy or are planning one. Eighty-five...
Tying Health Equity to Quality

As many of healthcare organizations are finding, setting health equity as a strategic priority holds leadership accountable for results and is a critical first step in driving resources toward these programs, including support frameworks and training for staff. — By Megan Headley. More healthcare leaders than ever are setting...
Nurse Shortage is a Chronic Problem Being Treated With Acute Solutions

While COVID-19 has exacerbated the shortage of nurses in the US, the shortage precedes the pandemic by decades. Nurses across healthcare specialties have been in consistently high demand for many decades, and the current shortage, as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age (effectively converting them from nurses to patients themselves), has continued from around 2012. Some reports estimate that to fully cover our shortage by 2030, 1.2 million RNs will be needed. Yet, entry-level nursing programs are insufficient to meet the schooling demands for new nurses, especially as they continue losing experienced faculty.
Members of upcoming girl group Kep1er test positive for COVID-19

Two members of upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today (December 14), the group’s agencies WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment broke the news that members Xiao Ting and Mashiro have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through a joint statement on the K-pop act’s fan café website. The news comes in a week after Kep1er delayed their debut after staff member who worked with them tested positive for COVID-19.
Garner Health raises $45M Series B for ‘totally objective’ doctor review service

Garner Health, founded in 2019, is a service designed to help people sort through doctors. The company contracts with employers who offer health plans to workers. Employees can search through Garner’s app for doctors in their area, particularly ones who have expertise in their particular issue. And, if employees use the service to select a doctor, they’ll unlock funds provided by employers to cover medical costs.
StageZero Life Sciences Named a COVID-19 Travel Testing Partner for Aruba

Teams up with OK2Roam and VFS Global to streamline COVID-19 testing protocols for travelers from Canada and the U.S. TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has been approved by the government of Aruba as an certified provider of COVID-19 testing services for travelers to the island from Canada and the U.S. Through a collaboration with OK2Roam and VFS Global, StageZero will provide safe, reliable, COVID-19 testing for visitors to Aruba. StageZero is the only preferred Canadian company, and one of only two U.S. healthcare providers, to provide this service. StageZero is one of very few companies who are able to offer approved COVID-19 testing solutions in both Canada and the U.S.
VIP medicine: Where patients get bad medical care

Let’s take a pediatrics patient as an example. She has a rare genetic disorder, heart problems, is G-tube dependent, and home-bound. The child is also on countless medications and requires 24-hour nursing. The family is rich and pays 100 percent of the child’s medical care. Parents want what’s...
Prolucent Health scores $11.5M for healthcare recruiting, workforce services

Prolucent Health, which offers a healthcare jobs marketplace and recruiting services, raised $11.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by SpringTide Ventures and Health Velocity Capital, with participation from UnityPoint Health Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. Prolucent offers recruiting and workforce management services for employers, as well as...
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Secures COVID-19 Testing Contract For Large Gaming Event In Las Vegas

Kai Medical Laboratory to Provide Over 6,000 Rapid Antigen and PCR COVID-19 Tests. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is proud to share that Kai Medical Laboratory ('Kai Labs') was selected as the COVID-19 testing partner for the Gala Games Conference ('Conference') in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Conference is held December 11th-13th, 2021, with the Kai Labs team onsite for more than ten days to provide screening and testing services.
