PreciseMDX and Freedom Medical Group Partner to Provide On-Site and Remote COVID-19 Testing

Teams up with OK2Roam and VFS Global to streamline COVID-19 testing protocols for travelers from Canada and the U.S. TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has been approved by the government of Aruba as an certified provider of COVID-19 testing services for travelers to the island from Canada and the U.S. Through a collaboration with OK2Roam and VFS Global, StageZero will provide safe, reliable, COVID-19 testing for visitors to Aruba. StageZero is the only preferred Canadian company, and one of only two U.S. healthcare providers, to provide this service. StageZero is one of very few companies who are able to offer approved COVID-19 testing solutions in both Canada and the U.S.

