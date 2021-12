So how are Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker login queues? Well, it depends on your server, but let’s just say you might want to get in whenever you can before it gets worse. After trying to log into Omega just a little over the server maintenance was finished (very early in the US), I was greeted with a 2500 login queue. Folks over on the game’s reddit are experiencing similar Endwalker login queues times, with some over 2000, and a few claiming 4500. Some users are even getting 2002-errors during the queue sequence, then after being booted out, return to the end of the queue. Once I was in though, I was in. The game has been fairly smooth so far for me, with no errors or boots.

