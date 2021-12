The Law & Order universe has been around for over 30 years, from the original procedural to its multiple spinoffs, and the Dick Wolf creations have been a mainstay on primetime TV since 1990. With over 1,000 episodes in the franchise, a multitude of famous actors have been employed on the show in varying capacities over the years, some of which in the beginning of their career. This seems to be the case for the new revival’s latest new addition, The Practice vet Camryn Manheim, as she has now shared a sentimental post about how she got her career start guest-starring on Law & Order.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO