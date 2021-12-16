'The Lost City' Comedy Trailer with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum

Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty, an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple TV+, also stars Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Ben Schwartz. Franco plays a pop star who gets murdered during a party at his mansion, as seen in the trailer, and Haddish is the detective faced with solving the crime. The official synopsis notes, “The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.” The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Jump Street. The eight-episode first season will launch January 28th, 2022 on Apple TV+ with three episodes and will be followed by one new episode weekly each Friday.

