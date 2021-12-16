ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Lost City' Comedy Trailer with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"We're so close… I could actually find the lost city!" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for The Lost City, an adventure comedy formerly known as Lost City of D. This one is opening in theaters in March next year. This is pretty much a modern update on Romancing the...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Seth Gordon
Person
Oscar Nunez
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Channing Tatum
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
energy941.com

Channing Tatum Returns For ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Channing Tatum posted a photo of a script that made a lot of people very happy. It said, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Written by Reid Carolin . Directed by Steven Soderbergh. He captioned the photo, well world. looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in @hbomax. Magic Mike debuted in 2012...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Comedy#Paramount#Adam Aaron Nee
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty, an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple TV+, also stars Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Ben Schwartz. Franco plays a pop star who gets murdered during a party at his mansion, as seen in the trailer, and Haddish is the detective faced with solving the crime. The official synopsis notes, “The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”  The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Jump Street. The eight-episode first season will launch January 28th, 2022 on Apple TV+ with three episodes and will be followed by one new episode weekly each Friday.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
nbcrightnow.com

Woman seeks to have Channing Tatum restraining order modified

A woman who spent 10 days in Channing Tatum's house has appealed for a restraining order to be modified so she can be in the same room as the actor. The unnamed female broke into the 'Magic Mike' star's vacant house in 2018, where she stayed for several days before being found by one of the actor's assistants, and was later ordered to stay away from the 41-year-old hunk, his ex-wife Jenna Dewan and their eight-year-old daughter Everly until 2024.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy