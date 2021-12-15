ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden's To-Do List in the New Year

 4 days ago

If Democrats want to stave off the red wave that cometh their way in the midterms next year, they need a hard pivot to the political middle. Otherwise, President Joe Biden will become a lame duck in year two of his presidency and tee up a GOP tsunami in...

TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Editorial: Rubio has a lot of explaining to do. When he shows up, that is

As former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, it was remembered how he had surmounted partisanship to help save Social Security, renew the Voting Rights Act, provide school meals to children, create the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

A team of Associated Press reporters spent months reviewing every possible voter fraud case in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and they found "fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election," AP reports. The disputed ballots identified in more than 300 local election offices amounted to just 0.15 percent of President Biden's margin of victory in the six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

