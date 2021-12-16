Ms. Hulley Recognized as FCPS CARES Recipient

For the second nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers at Crestline Elementary school selected one student from each homeroom to recognize for displaying the quality of responsibility. Students selected are: (front row) Laura Lee Reynolds, TJ Symonds, Asher Wellman, Raylee New, Bentley Huddleston, Livingston Stipe, James Paul Waters, Guinevere Woolsey, Major Clopton, (middle row) Tucker Wray, Anna Kay Crowe, Talon Way, Nirai Peterson, Rhett Pflueger, Raydyn Morris, Eva Mae Wimberley, Naomi Hedges, Khaleesi Pearson, Rowe Swafford, (back row) Nora Page Mosteller, Brailey Underwood, Ev Herald, Emrie Mote, Aaron Harvel, Ryder Pevahouse, Maggie James Nelson, Caroline Vines and (pictured separately) Steven Hardison and Patrick Prater, as well as (not pictured) Gunnar Mattox.
