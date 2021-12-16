Ms. Hulley Recognized as FCPS CARES Recipient

Months after the academic year began, districts across the country have yet to solve crippling staff shortages that have forced a range of drastic adjustments. In Vermont, school board members are grabbing sponges and buckets to help the short-staffed custodial crew. In Nevada, principals are covering classrooms and vacuuming hallways — one is even cleaning toilets. In Massachusetts, National Guard troops have climbed behind the wheel to get kids from home to school. Around the country, teachers are missing planning periods to cover for absent colleagues, and the demand for substitutes has skyrocketed.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO