Education

Ms. Hulley Recognized as FCPS CARES Recipient

fcps.edu
 1 day ago

Congratulations to Meredith Hulley ​​​on being recognized as a December 2021 FCPS CARES recipient!. Below is the write up submitted by a Columbia ES parent. Ms. Hulley is an amazing Special Education teacher and we'd like to...

columbiaes.fcps.edu

bendsource.com

Deshaun Adderley Scholarship Recipients Announced

Members of the Father's Group announced the recipients of the first Deshaun Adderley Scholarship on Thursday, awarding 16 students money in increments ranging from $100 to $1,000. The scholarship was created in honor of Adderley, who died by suicide in 2017 after being repeatedly bullied at Summit High School. Adderley's...
BEND, OR
easttexasradio.com

Stone MS Recognizes Outstanding November Students

Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson recognized November’s ‘Star Students.’ Teachers nominated two students from each grade for showing excellent citizenship or going above and beyond in their school work during the month. Students receiving the outstanding achievement award from left to right are sixth-graders Kynlee Spencer...
EDUCATION
Hartselle Enquirer

Responsibility recognized

For the second nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers at Crestline Elementary school selected one student from each homeroom to recognize for displaying the quality of responsibility. Students selected are: (front row) Laura Lee Reynolds, TJ Symonds, Asher Wellman, Raylee New, Bentley Huddleston, Livingston Stipe, James Paul Waters, Guinevere Woolsey, Major Clopton, (middle row) Tucker Wray, Anna Kay Crowe, Talon Way, Nirai Peterson, Rhett Pflueger, Raydyn Morris, Eva Mae Wimberley, Naomi Hedges, Khaleesi Pearson, Rowe Swafford, (back row) Nora Page Mosteller, Brailey Underwood, Ev Herald, Emrie Mote, Aaron Harvel, Ryder Pevahouse, Maggie James Nelson, Caroline Vines and (pictured separately) Steven Hardison and Patrick Prater, as well as (not pictured) Gunnar Mattox.
HARTSELLE, AL
northern.edu

recognizes scholarship recipients for 2021

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., recognizes scholarship winners for 2021, including the WolfPACT Scholarship and Dual Credit Scholarship. The WolfPACT is the largest guaranteed, four-year scholarship in South Dakota. Students entering their freshman year at NSU are eligible for various funding amounts based on their ACT scores and GPA.
ABERDEEN, SD
NBC Washington

DC Investing $4M in Program to Help Kids Get to and From School Safely

D.C. is spending more than $4 million hiring hundreds of people to help ensure kids get to and from school safely. Irwin Royster has been making sure kids get to and from school safely for three years as part of the Safe Passages pilot program that puts adults on the streets around schools in high-crime areas.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Victoria native recognized as top of health care field

One of Victoria’s native sons is being recognized as one of 25 of Modern Healthcare’s top diversity leaders. Pete Delgado, 69, the president and CEO of the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas, Calif., is being recognized for making “diversity, equity and inclusion key priorities for the organization,” according to Modern Healthcare. Delgado graduated from Stroman High School in 1971.
VICTORIA, TX
WDVM 25

FCPS Approves Charter School For Sabillasville Elementary

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After months of effort from the Sabillasville community, the Frederick board of education has approved Sabillasville Elementary School to become a charter school. The school board has been trying for months to close down the school due to a decrease in enrollment. But, Alicia Yocum and other community members were […]
SABILLASVILLE, MD
kxnet.com

Bismarck nurse recognized for nearly half-century of patient care

A Bismarck nurse who’s devoted nearly half a century to helping others has been recognized for her exceptional patient care with the Legendary Nurse Award. Sanford Health RN Marilyn Schwartzbauer has worked in the ICU for the more than 46 years she’s been a nurse at the Bismarck Medical Center.
BISMARCK, ND
foxlexington.com

FCPS alerts parents about threatening letter found at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Parents of Henry Clay High School students were alerted Friday afternoon about a threatening letter found at the school. According to the letter to parents, FCPS officials say a student found an anonymous letter threatening violence at the school late Thursday. FOX 56 has learned the letter was reportedly found in a restroom.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
redlakenationnews.com

Native American Kindergarten Student Punished for Having Long Hair

On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
EDUCATION
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
kjas.com

Few parents will enjoy event at school with their children and teachers

Jean C. Few Primary School will host a Winterlicious Spotlight Night for students and parents on Tuesday, December 7th. School officials say food will be served from 4:30 to 5:00, and sessions with parents, students, and teachers will be held from 5:30 to 7:30. According to organizers, attendees can win...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The principal is cleaning the bathroom: Schools reel with staff shortages

Months after the academic year began, districts across the country have yet to solve crippling staff shortages that have forced a range of drastic adjustments. In Vermont, school board members are grabbing sponges and buckets to help the short-staffed custodial crew. In Nevada, principals are covering classrooms and vacuuming hallways — one is even cleaning toilets. In Massachusetts, National Guard troops have climbed behind the wheel to get kids from home to school. Around the country, teachers are missing planning periods to cover for absent colleagues, and the demand for substitutes has skyrocketed.
EDUCATION

