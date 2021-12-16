ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNT...

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER Susan Lynn Day, Plaintiff, vs. Steven Richard Daggett, Defendant. IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVD 3028 NOTICE OF SERVICE BY...

marketplace.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Tornado victims include 7 members of Kentucky family

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
135K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy