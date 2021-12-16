ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Offices closing Dec. 23-24, Dec. 31 for holidays

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GdFC_0dOb9OQP00

Most City of Murfreesboro offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021, in observance of the holidays. Murfreesboro offices and some recreational facilities will also be closed New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021.

There will be no Solid Waste garbage collection on Christmas Eve, Friday Dec. 24. Friday’s collection will be moved to Thursday, Dec. 23. Thursday’s collection will be moved to Wednesday, Dec. 22. There will also be no Solid Waste garbage collection on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Friday’s collection will be moved to Thursday. Thursday’s collection will be moved to Wednesday. Solid Waste requests that garbage carts be placed to the street the night before collection.

Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not operate Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, as well as Christmas Day, Dec. 25, New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

The Senior Center will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, but closed Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. The Senior Center will close at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, and will be closed for New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, Bradley Academy, and Adams Tennis Facility will be open regular hours on Thursday Dec. 23, but closed, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

Adams Tennis Facility will close at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. McFadden, Patterson, and Sports*Com will close at 5 p.m., Dec. 24. Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh and Bradley Museum will be open regular hours Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Old Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022, but open normal hours on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

The Main Parks & Recreation Office will be closed on Dec. 23, and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, as well as Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation after the Christmas holiday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation after the New Year’s holiday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

