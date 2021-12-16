ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little effect on babies born from mothers with COVID during pregnancy or delivery, study shows

By Nancy Harty
 18 hours ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A study of pregnant women in Chicago with COVID shows the virus appears to have had little effect on their babies.

The study by Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern University found the babies had normal growth patterns and developmental milestones. Senior Author and Neonatologist Dr. Malika Shah said while the study group is small, only 33 mothers, it was long-going a full six months after birth.

"Most of the studies that you'll find have reported outcomes in the hospital," she said. "There's a few that have reported outcomes to a month or two."

The subjects were patients of Erie Family Health Centers and all Latinas, a population hit hard by the virus. Dr. Shah said the results appear reassuring.

"In the event that the moms do get COVID, it does seem like these preliminary data suggest that the babies will likely do ok."

While over half the moms tested positive within ten days of delivering, she says none of the babies did.

Chicago, IL
