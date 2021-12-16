ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retailers using Slinky-like barrier to deter robberies, nab thieves

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Smith, Nancy Loo
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJZJ7_0dOb9Cph00

( NewsNation Now ) — In an effort to combat a wave of retail thefts and smash-and-grab robberies, some retailers are setting up coiled wire — ­not unlike what can often be seen outside a prison — to act as a barrier between potential thieves and high-end merchandise.

The product is called concertina or tangle wire, and its Slinky-like design acts both as a deterrent and a means to slow down thieves.

Watch: NewsNation reporter spots brazen daytime robbery while covering holiday crime

It’s also safer than the alternative razor or barbed wires, said Josh Nielsen, the vice president of Adamson Police Products. Although it’s not impenetrable, it does work as a visual deterrent and has the potential to slow down thieves in time for police to apprehend them, Nielsen said.

“If somebody’s running, trying to get through something quickly, they are going to have to navigate it and get tangled up,” Nielsen said.

As the security measure is erected at shopping centers including The Grove in Los Angeles, suppliers have said they can’t keep it in stock.

“We are getting phone calls constantly for this,” Nielsen said.

The “Slinky”-like product some retail stores are using to deter thieves. (NewsNation Now)

A recent National Retail Federation report found that in response to organized crime and in-store attacks, 50 percent of retailers are dedicating money to specific loss prevention equipment. The other half are turning to technological resources that will help them report activities and track data.

The federation says organized retail crime costs businesses an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

Although incidents of organized retail crime were rising before 2020, a shift toward shopping online, where stolen goods often are sold, has exasperated the issue, according to the NRF. As some retailers wait for a more robust and collaborative response from law enforcement and legislators, security measures such as the concertina wire are additional tools for guarding against theft.

“(Police) are doing (the best) they can with the tools provided, and this is one of those tools that we’re trying to aid them in,” Nielsen said.

Do you still buy name-brand items at the grocery store?

Ideally, the responsibility of retail workers and shoppers wouldn’t be placed on one entity alone, Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association said.

Instead, law enforcement, legislators, retailers and court officials need to work collaboratively to come up with solutions that better protect everyone, he said

Until then, brick-and-mortar stores must continue to operate the way they always have.

“(People) want to come in, touch, try, see, feel,” Karr said. “We’re public-facing. That’s the only way retail works.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Senate passes constitutional carry bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- The Ohio Statehouse Republican Senators passed SB 215, a bill allowing Ohioans legally able to own a gun to conceal their weapon without a permit. Supporters of “Constitutional Carry” said the Ohio Constitution clearly gives Ohioans the right to bear arms and said nothing about a permit. “I have the right to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Robber#Nab#Newsnation#Adamson Police Products#Nrf
Washington Post

‘Flash mob’ robberies roiling U.S. retailers, traumatizing workers

A spate of brazen store heists, in which organized mobs have hit stores as varied as Nordstrom, Best Buy, Louis Vuitton and Home Depot, has shaken the retail industry and created fresh challenges for law enforcement. While large-scale “smash-and-grabs” have been on the rise this year, experts say they hit...
RETAIL
funcheap.com

SF’s Castro Safeway Adds New Barriers to Deter Shoplifting

As San Francisco battles rampant shoplifting, Safeway in the Castro has taken a new strategy. Thanks to CBS SF for sharing the news that Safeway has installed new security barriers to deter shoplifters. The automatic gate closes after each customer to deter criminals who want to make a run for it. There’s also a new barricade around the self-checkout area as well to deter criminals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox5ny.com

Car thieves using Apple AirTags

A police department in Canada says thieves of high-end luxury cars are using Apple AirTag trackers to help them target and track cars to steal. This highlights the potential dangers of smart devices that are used for nefarious purposes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Huron Daily Tribune

Retail CEOs send letter to Congress over 'smash-and-grab' robbery wave

On Thursday, a group of 20 retail leaders, including the CEOs of CVS, Nordstrom, Meijer, Kroger and Target, sent a letter to Congressional leaders expressing concern over a recent wave of "smash-and-grab" store robberies in major U.S. cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, urging lawmakers to take legislative action.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Union Leader

Retail CEOs say online marketplaces are fueling 'flash mob' robberies

WASHINGTON — Some of the nation’s largest retailers are urging Congress to help combat a wave of smash-and-grab robberies by cutting off the resale pipeline for stolen goods, which they say is enabled by online marketplaces that don’t do enough to verify the identity of sellers. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sacramento

‘Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen’: Retailers Reeling As Thieves Ransack Multiple Stores In Woodland And Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Thieves sent local retailers reeling after boldly ransacking stores in broad daylight right in front of customers.  Davis Police say two suspects hit three stores from Woodland to Davis Thursday before being caught on the interstate. “The people that are doing this are traveling up and down the interstate and hitting different cities,” said Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.  “I think from a law enforcement perspective we really need to work together. I think CHP building a task force is a step in the right direction.” One of the stores hit, the CVS off Covell Blvd., was hit less than...
DAVIS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retailers To Hire San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputies To Deter Retail Theft, Smash-and-Grab Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco will allow businesses to hire sheriff’s deputies to provide more law enforcement presence to help stem retail theft and smash-and-grab incidents. Supervisor Ahsha Safai introduced legislation authorizing on-duty deputies to serve as private guards for businesses, which involves a partnership between the San Francisco Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Safai joined Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Police Chief Bill Scott on the steps of City Hall to announce the legislation as part of agreement among a working group representing police, sheriff’s officers, City Hall, labor unions and the NAACP. The Board of Supervisors passed the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

‘Flash mob’ robberies have become a major threat to retailers like Best Buy and CVS, and it’s a $45 billion-a-year problem

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A spate of brazen, sometimes violent robberies by organized rings descending on stores to steal everything from $5,000 handbags to $10 razor-blade packs in lightning-quick attacks is the latest challenge for a beleaguered retail industry already grappling with high employee turnover, supply chain headaches and skittish shoppers.
RETAIL
Hartford Courant

Connecticut task force will tackle online market for stolen goods

A new task force that Connecticut officials announced Wednesday will work to cut the supply and demand for stolen goods sold online. The effort is a partnership between state government, law enforcement and businesses and the focus is the growing loss of inventory and tax dollars to organized criminals who sell hot items on Facebook, Amazon and other online platforms. The illicit marketplace ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

Inside look at retail theft sting

This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS...
RETAIL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy