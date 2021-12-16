Forward Water Technologies Announces Update on Lithium and Brine Mineral Extractions Studies

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO