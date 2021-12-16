ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Forward Water Technologies Announces Update on Lithium and Brine Mineral Extractions Studies

austinnews.net
 15 hours ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corporation. ('FWT', Forward Water or the 'Company') (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce a corporate update on the studies being conducted in the FWT labs of its patented forward osmosis technology solution (the 'Technology'). The Company's Technology has...

www.austinnews.net

austinnews.net

RYAH Group and OMNI Medical Services Announce Collaboration for Clinical Study in Cannabis for Treatment of COVID-19

Collaboration to study the potential anti-inflammatory effects of inhalation of cannabis and CBD, for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19, using RYAH Smart Inhaler devices. The clinical study will seek to enroll between 5,000 and 11,000 of OMNI's patients across several U.S. states. Session data, along with monitoring of pharmacodynamics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector

Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector. DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc. a fully owned subsidiary of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. ('PGTK') (OTCQB:PGTK) has appointed wind propulsion technology expert George Thompson as a lead consultant to assist the group entering the rapidly expanding wind propulsion market in the marine sector.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire TidyCall Inc.

CHANGSHA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ('CBGH' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire TidyCall Inc., a Canadian company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering mobile-device users on-demand cleaning services through its innovative TidyCall™ App. Under the proposed transaction, CBGH will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of TidyCall Inc. in consideration for a controlling equity stake in CBGH. Upon finalization of this share exchange, TidyCall Inc. will be the majority shareholder of CBGH and the company name will be changed to TidyCall Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Uplift Aerospace Forms NFT Advisory for Upcoming Space Station Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) NRP Stone is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace Inc. is engaging a team of international experts in metaverse creation and online community engagement to aid in the development and launch of their first NFT project, which will leverage cutting edge innovation to increase community access to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond both physically and digitally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
austinnews.net

CCL Industries Closing of D&F Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc. ('the Company') (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of Desarrollo e Investigación S.A. de C.V. and Fuzetouch PTE LTD (Singapore) (collectively 'D&F'), headquartered in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. D&F will form an integral part of CCL Design in Mexico.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
austinnews.net

Anaconda Mining Reports Positive Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $484M with a pre-tax IRR of 31.2%. After-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $328M with an after-tax IRR of 25.5%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study ('Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the financial analysis for the Project were completed using base case assumptions of US$1,600 per ounce of gold and an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.25.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Diamcor Announces Increase in Total Carats Tendered and Sold Compared to Prior Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'), representing an increase of approximately 175.66 carats compared to the approximately 2,750 carats the Company anticipated it would deliver, tender and sell as announced on November 18, 2021. This brings the total rough diamonds delivered, tendered, and sold for the current quarter to 5,442.57 carats, an increase of 25% over the previous quarter sales. The sale of the 5,442.57 carats generated gross revenues of USD $1,074,780.69, which resulted in a combined average price of USD $197.48 per carat for the period. Additional rough diamonds already recovered but not yet delivered, as well as any further rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter to December 31, 2021, will be held as stock on hand to be delivered and tendered in the coming quarter.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Motley Fool

Why Lithium Battery Stock Freyr Popped on Thursday

Freyr has sealed a deal with an undisclosed company for more than half its projected initial target production. Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY), the renewable energy stock that went public in August, shot through the roof in early trading on Thursday. Freyr gained as much as 13% at market open after the company announced a mega-deal. Although the stock lost momentum alongside the broader market as the day progressed, it was still trading up 3.4% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
austinnews.net

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the 'Company'), a Canadian wastewater recovery company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe trend, north-central British Columbia ('BC'). In November, Amarc announced that Freeport invested $5.94 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Initial Lithium Infill Drilling Results, Ghana

INFILL DRILLING RESULTS VALIDATE GRADE AND CONTINUITY. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce initial infill drilling results at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ('Ewoyaa' or the 'Project') in Ghana, West Africa, where the Company recently announced an updated Scoping Study and increased JORC resource of 21.3Mt @ 1.31% Li2O, resulting in a significant improvement in project economics and life of mine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ('EYEfi') announces DTC Eligibility. By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides EYEfi with a significantly larger platform to attract investors. EYEfi, a publicly traded technology company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have...
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Provides $3 Million Financing Facility to FuseForward for Smart Infrastructure Solutions

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into an agreement to provide financing to FuseForward Solutions Group Ltd. ('FuseForward'), a Vancouver based technology company that provides smart infrastructure and digital transformation solutions to utilities, real estate, health care and government industries. FuseForward's smart infrastructure solutions allow their clients to improve operational efficiencies and reduce energy consumption, waste, and water use.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

PowerBand's DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group Collaborate to Bring Member Benefits through DrivrzXchange

DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group collaborate to create a unique experience for CB Auto's 33 million members in 2022. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ('PowerBand', 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DrivrzXchange platform will work in collaboration with CB Auto Group to provide it's union and affinity members with their unique member benefits from within the DrivrzXchange platform.
CARS
austinnews.net

Cannabis Global Reports Significantly Increased Revenues for the Fiscal Year End - Files Annual Report

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announced the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. Revenues for the fiscal year grew to just over $1.6 million, compared to approximately $27,000 for the previous fiscal year. Growth was attributed to increased sales and distribution of cannabis products across a broad array of product lines, including cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

