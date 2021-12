War often leads to inventions and innovations that are later adopted for widespread civilian use (via USA Today). For instance, those built-in map apps on our phones that utilize GPS to help us navigate our towns and cities were initially developed by the U.S. Department of Defense in the 1960s. The Jeep that you drive to your GPS-guided destination was invented during World War II when the Army "had a need for a light reconnaissance vehicle."

WORLD WAR II ・ 3 DAYS AGO