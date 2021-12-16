Campbell seeking to maintain soup’s momentum

Smaller sizes remain a big trend for cakes. Consumers like the portion size and variety that a box of snack cakes or couple of cupcakes at an in-store bakery provide. “They’re not going to invest in a full-size sheet cake unless they’re throwing a party and having people over or bringing it to the office, so they’re looking for the smaller size, single-serve options, and that really comes down to the demographics of our nation where you have more one- and two-person households than we’ve traditionally had in the past,” said Eric Richard, industry relations coordinator for International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA). “They’re not looking to feed five or six people. Consumers are looking to feed themselves. … That’s why you’re seeing these smaller size cakes and also cupcakes.”

