Campbell seeking to maintain soup’s momentum

CAMDEN, NJ. – The primary goal of the Campbell Soup Co.’s soup 2.0 strategy is simple – keep as many new users to the category as possible. From fiscal 2015 to 2019, Campbell’s soup sales were in decline and had a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of minus 2%. Between...
CAMDEN, NJ. – Three pillars support the Campbell Soup Co.’s snack innovation strategy – twists on the familiar, permissible indulgence and expanded occasions. “We selected these three spaces based on our research, reflecting consumers' insights, growth rates, size of prize and our unique right to win,” said Valerie J. Oswalt, president of Campbell Snacks, during a presentation at Campbell Soup’s Dec. 14 virtual investor day.
Campbell Soup Co. is banking on another round of price-increases next month, persistent consumer demand and a recently bolstered workforce to help it overcome lower than expected sales in the first quarter and a ‘tough’ upcoming second quarter to ultimately deliver solid earnings growth in the back half of the year.
(Reuters) – Campbell Soup Co missed market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumers headed out to restaurants after COVID-19 curbs eased, impacting sales of the company’s ready-to-eat meals and soups. Packaged food makers were among the biggest pandemic winners last year as stuck-at-home consumers stocked up...
Campbell's newfound focus will pay off over the long term. After years of diversifying to spur growth by making various acquisitions, Campbell Soup (CPB) has finally settled on a strategy. Some aspects of its new system take it back to its roots in canned soups. It has simplified its business by organizing into two reportable segments: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Campbell has divested various business units and used the proceeds to pay down the debt. Now, Campbell is a more straightforward business. Although volume growth is currently lacking, the company can consistently deliver low single-digit growth in the future with its collection of great brands and products. The company pays a rich and sustainable dividend compared to the yield offered by S&P 500, and it is cheaply valued compared to its peers.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB -0.3%) reaffirms its FY2022 EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 vs consensus of $2.80 during its investor day presentation. From 2022-2025, Campbell Soup sees organic sales growth of approximately 2% and adjusted EPS growth of 6-8%. Adjusted EBIT growth is projected to between 4% and 6%.
Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.28 billion. Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment declined 7%, and the Snacks segment fell 1%. The gross margin contracted 240 basis points Y/Y to 32.3%....
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead. The Lede. Supply chain issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and other factors, have made it harder to find...
DENVER — Greenfield Holdings, LLC announced on Dec. 15 that it has completed the acquisition of four grain elevators in Louisiana and Arkansas from subsidiaries of Agspring, LLC. The elevators, operated by Big River Rice & Grain, are located in Lake Providence and Crowville, La., and Parkdale and Dunn, Ark.
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A beloved tight end with the Green Bay Packers and his mom was out in the community Thursday, all for a good cause. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, his mom Tammy and Campell’s Soup helped Paul’s Pantry out for the afternoon, stocking shelves with donated Campbell’s Chunky soup.
EMBEKE, BELGIUM – Lotus Bakeries Group, through its corporate venture fund FF2032, has taken a minority stake in The Good Crisp Co., Inc., Boulder, Colo. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Lotus Bakeries said its investment was part of a larger Series A financing round. The Good Crisp...
Smaller sizes remain a big trend for cakes. Consumers like the portion size and variety that a box of snack cakes or couple of cupcakes at an in-store bakery provide. “They’re not going to invest in a full-size sheet cake unless they’re throwing a party and having people over or bringing it to the office, so they’re looking for the smaller size, single-serve options, and that really comes down to the demographics of our nation where you have more one- and two-person households than we’ve traditionally had in the past,” said Eric Richard, industry relations coordinator for International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA). “They’re not looking to feed five or six people. Consumers are looking to feed themselves. … That’s why you’re seeing these smaller size cakes and also cupcakes.”
CRANBURY, NJ — Innophos has named Chris Antal as strategic marketing manager. “I’m excited for Chris to join the Innophos team,” said Eugenia Erlij, vice president, marketing and communications. “His consumer goods marketing knowledge and his experience building scalable brands will help us to expand our portfolio of relevant solutions for the food, health and nutrition industries.”
The stock market is all over the news again. Some of the biggest names are plummeting, with inflation continuing to rise. Rather than worrying if your portfolio will survive the rate hikes next year, try investing in stocks that pay monthly dividends for regular income. Investing in dividend stocks is...
Cheese is a comfort food that boasts a sizable fan base. It’s featured prominently in many dishes, including quiche. Quiche is a rich, cheese custard tart that originated in France. While there are many varieties of quiche, Quiche Lorraine is perhaps the best-known and the blueprint upon which all other quiches are based. Individuals who […]
LOS ANGELES — Two key transactions in the quick-service restaurant category closed on Dec. 16 — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.’s acquisition of Fazoli’s and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s acquisition of Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. Toronto-based RBI’s $1 billion purchase of Firehouse Subs was...
Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Earlier this week, I highlighted a debate about the merits of the Slow Food movement and asked readers to share any contested opinion about food or foodstuffs that they happen to hold. Some correspondents took aim at particular foods. “Green beans are chalky...
Some causes of inflation will be more difficult to move past than others during the pandemic economic recovery, Campbell Soup CEO Mark Clouse told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "Clearly parts of the inflation that we're seeing now I do think are more transitional in nature," he said. "But I also think...
Comments / 0