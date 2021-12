Refersion Pay makes payments easy and eliminates tax-time headaches for ecommerce brands and affiliates. Refersion, a leading performance marketing platform, announced the launch of Refersion Pay, a first of its kind payment and tax solution for influencer and affiliate marketing programs. In 2020, affiliate marketing spending topped $6 billion in the U.S. alone. As this number continues to grow, so has the discomfort for brands attempting to manage their own affiliate payments and tax compliance. Developed as a response to an overwhelming industry need, Refersion Pay simplifies complex affiliate marketing programs and cultivates a direct and trusted relationship between affiliates and brands.

