Private equity firm acquiring two Smucker businesses

By Keith Nunes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP is acquiring the R.W. Knudsen and TruRoots businesses from the J.M. Smucker Co. as well as entering into a licensing agreement for Santa Cruz Organic beverages. The transaction is valued at approximately $110 million. The agreement also...

