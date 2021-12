It’s the end of an era for the largest passenger jet in the world after Airbus delivered the final A380 to Emirates this week. Notable for its double-decker design and enormous size, the A380 took its first flight with Singapore Airlines in 2007, with other carriers such as British Airways, Qantas, All Nippon Airways, and Korean Air going on to purchase and fly the superjumbo. Emirates is by far the biggest user of the A380, with 123 of the 251 produced in its fleet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO