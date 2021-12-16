ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

By AAMER MADHANI
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in...

WDBO

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — (AP) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang...
State
Washington State
Finger Lakes Times

Burns confirmed as envoy to China after Senate’s Uyghur deal

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Nicholas Burns as U.S. ambassador to China, a front-line diplomatic post in President Joe Biden’s administration as the two countries ramp up economic and strategic competition globally. Burns, 65, a career diplomat who has served under Democratic and Republican presidents, is viewed as...
BBC

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from China's Xinjiang region were not produced with forced labour. The US has accused China of genocide in its repression of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority there - a charge that China has repeatedly rejected.
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
americanmilitarynews.com

US blacklisting popular Chinese drone maker DJI banned by US Army

The United States government will blacklist eight more Chinese companies reportedly involved in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims, including popular drone manufacturer DJI. Financial Times reported Wednesday that the companies will be placed on an investment block list early next week, which will prevent U.S. citizens from making investments in the firms.
Country
China
Footwear News

Retail Industry Leaders React to Congressional Ban on Goods from Xinjiang, China

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval. Once signed — which the president is expected to do — the legislation would ban the import of goods from areas of China known to use forced labor. The bill, which first passed the Senate in July, finally gained approval in the House this week, with bipartisan backing from senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and congressmen Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Chris Smith (R-NJ). According to a summary of the bill, it “imposes importation limits on goods produced using forced labor in the...
Washington Post

Biden administration places top Chinese military institute on export blacklist over its use of surveillance, brain-control technology

The Biden administration said Thursday it is adding China’s top military medical research institute to an export blacklist in response to concerns about Beijing’s use of emerging technologies such as biometrics and brain-control weapons in ways that U.S. officials say threaten national security. The Commerce Department added the...
The Verge

US Treasury claims DJI assists Chinese surveillance of Uyghurs and blocks investments

DJI is one of the biggest drone companies in the world, and last year, the US government added it to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List, which marked it as a national security concern and banned US-based companies from exporting technology to it. Today, the Treasury Department placed further sanctions on DJI, including it as one of eight Chinese companies added to the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (NS-CMIC) List.
