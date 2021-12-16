ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Star Alliance International Corp. Announces Updates on the Genesis and The Honduras Gold Mine Acquisitions

austinnews.net
 18 hours ago

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ('STAR'). STAR entered into a binding letters of intent to acquire 49% of the 'Genesis Gold Extraction System' and 51% of five operating mines in Honduras. As previously stated The 'Genesis Gold Extraction...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

CCL Industries Closing of D&F Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc. ('the Company') (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of Desarrollo e Investigación S.A. de C.V. and Fuzetouch PTE LTD (Singapore) (collectively 'D&F'), headquartered in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. D&F will form an integral part of CCL Design in Mexico.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector

Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector. DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc. a fully owned subsidiary of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. ('PGTK') (OTCQB:PGTK) has appointed wind propulsion technology expert George Thompson as a lead consultant to assist the group entering the rapidly expanding wind propulsion market in the marine sector.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
austinnews.net

Diamcor Announces Increase in Total Carats Tendered and Sold Compared to Prior Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'), representing an increase of approximately 175.66 carats compared to the approximately 2,750 carats the Company anticipated it would deliver, tender and sell as announced on November 18, 2021. This brings the total rough diamonds delivered, tendered, and sold for the current quarter to 5,442.57 carats, an increase of 25% over the previous quarter sales. The sale of the 5,442.57 carats generated gross revenues of USD $1,074,780.69, which resulted in a combined average price of USD $197.48 per carat for the period. Additional rough diamonds already recovered but not yet delivered, as well as any further rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter to December 31, 2021, will be held as stock on hand to be delivered and tendered in the coming quarter.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Announces Partnership with FBMDS to Drive Further Growth in the LATAM Region

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech' or the 'Company'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today it has partnered with FBMDS, an online gaming brand with a diverse portfolio of over 50 products, including video bingo, slots, table games and video poker titles, to further expand its portfolio of customized and high-value online games in the Latin American market.
GAMBLING
austinnews.net

Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe trend, north-central British Columbia ('BC'). In November, Amarc announced that Freeport invested $5.94 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Element79 Gold Provides Year-End Update on Dale Property in Ontario and Pending Property Acquisitions in Nevada and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Since listing in August Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) has had active year. The Company launched their Phase I exploration on their Dale gold project in Ontario, and announced significant acquisitions in both British Columbia, and Nevada. Following up on the high-resolution data obtained from the drone-based magnetic survey completed by Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) earlier this year, The Company is expected to announce results of the soil sampling, mapping, prospecting and trenching to follow up on historic prospecting by the vendors of the property which has yielded up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold 1 .
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Honduras#Gold Mine#Updates#Honduran#Company#Troy Mining Corporation
austinnews.net

RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of up to $10 Million of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce a brokered 'best efforts' private placement of green bonds (the 'Green Bonds'), for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the 'Offering'). The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of $1,000 or US$1,000. The Offering will be led by Canaccord Genuity Corp, as lead agent.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Orchid Ventures Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD; OTC:ORVRF) (the 'Company' or 'Orchid') is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting (the 'AGM') of shareholders ('Shareholders') held on December 10, 2021. AGM Results. Shareholders representing 9.83% of the 52,437,123 issued...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Oil Search Becomes Part Of Santos As Merger Goes Ahead

Santos has completed the merger deal with Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search worth around $16 billion. Australian energy company Santos said it has completed the merger deal with Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search worth around $16 billion. Santos said that the merger with Oil Search was made effective on Friday,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Announces Lithium Properties Updates and Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is providing an update to investors on its current and ongoing exploration and corporate activities:
METAL MINING
austinnews.net

Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FSE:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it is extending the exercise period of a total of 1,520,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates (the 'Warrant Extension'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed in December 2016 and represent approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX').
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 10, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ACAQ" and "ACAQWS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under the New York Stock Exchange symbol "ACAQ.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of the Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Units

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced public offering of 16,500,000 units (the "Initial Units"), the underwriter has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 2,475,000 units ("Additional Units") at a price of $10.00 per unit for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $24,750,000. The issuance and sale of the Additional Units closed today. The sale of the Initial Units and the Additional Units resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $189,750,000.
BUSINESS
Kenosha News.com

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “TCOA.U” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TCOA” and “TCOA WS,” respectively.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

GGL Resources Corp. Hits at Great Western Mine and Greatly Expands Gold Point Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ('GGL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce positive results from recent exploration at its Gold Point Project in the Walker Lane district of western Nevada. The results include promising intercepts from a maiden drill program that successfully targeted veins in and around the past-producing Great Western Mine as well as high-grade assays from new exposures in various parts of the project. These strong results prompted the Company to further consolidate and significantly expand its land holdings at the project.
NEVADA STATE
austinnews.net

NuVim Announces Provides Update on Acquisition of Profitable Florida Restaurant

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / NuVim Inc. (OTC PINK:NUVM), a provider of dietary supplements and wellness products, today provides a business update on its $1.2 million acquisition of Two Drunken Goats LLC ('Goats'), a profitable beachside cantina in South Florida. As previously announced, NuVim will acquire...
LIFESTYLE
mining.com

SSR Mining commits to extending Seabee mine life with acquisition of Taiga Gold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ, TSX: SSRM) announced Thursday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC), in a move that would greatly expand its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. SSR is currently only gold producer in the province, operating the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy