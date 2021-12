The Sugar River Raiders hosted their Raiders Scramble on December 11th. Evansville won the tournament, with 239.5 points, while Lancaster placed 2nd with 170 points, Monroe was in 3rd place with 135.5 points, Sugar River placed 4th with 126 points, Dodgeville placed 5th with 107 points, Beloit Memorial placed 6th with 48 points, and Durand/Pecatonica placed 7th with 13 points.

