Just one day after its Saturday game was canceled, Duke has a new opponent. Duke will host Loyola Maryland at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday, the program announced in a release Thursday morning. The scheduling change comes one day after Cleveland State canceled its next two games, including Saturday’s originally-scheduled matchup in Durham. The Vikings have “temporarily paused all team activity” due to rising COVID-19 concerns within their program.

