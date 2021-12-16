ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediacom Offers $60,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 21st consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to...

Related
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Public Schools Recognizes Senior Lucy Codega with Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Scholarship Award

Seekonk — Superintendent Rich Drolet and Seekonk High School Principal William Whalen are pleased to announce that senior Lucy Codega has been recognized as a Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (M.A.S.S) scholarship award recipient. The M.A.S.S. scholarship award recognizes seniors who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of excellence...
SEEKONK, MA
mvskokemedia.com

Wagoner High School senior selected under multiple honor programs

WAGONER, Oklahoma– Deep down in the halls of Wagoner High School in a classroom filled with hard, cold desks one special student sits in her desk surrounded by her peers as she focuses on her academic work. Muscogee (Creek) citizen Rylie Spaulding is currently a senior at Wagoner Public Schools....
WAGONER, OK
Odessa American

Odessa High senior selected for QuestBridge match, full scholarship

In a few short months, Odessa High School senior Rigoberto Mendoza will become the first in his family to attend college. He says he may major in biology. Or he may go the pre-med track. He adds he has always been interested in pathology (the study of diseases). Whatever he decides to pursue he will do it at one of his dream schools — Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. — with a full scholarship, thanks to the QuestBridge National College Match.
ODESSA, TX
agrinews-pubs.com

Syngenta offers $2,500 scholarships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students studying agriculture have a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship and a donation to the charity of their choice through the 2022 Accelerating a Generation Syngenta Scholarship Program. Through the scholarship program, which is run by the National FFA organization, Syngenta will give a total...
AGRICULTURE
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA ASSOCIATION OF TOWNSHIPS ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2022 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,000 submissions and 92 winners.
MINNESOTA STATE
Register Citizen

Haddam-Killingworth High School students win $1,000 scholarships

HADDAM — Two $1,000 #LoCoolGov scholarships sponsored by Post University were awarded to local students at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities annual convention dinner at Mohegan Sun Nov. 30. Students from Connecticut middle school grades six through eight and high schoolers in grades nine through 12 were invited to...
HADDAM, CT
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station High School senior explores agriculture's reach

This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships. The FFA isn’t just about growing crops, it’s about growing leaders,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
South Pasadena News

Scholarships | Edison STEM for High School Seniors

Each year, Edison International awards $40,000 college scholarships to 30 high school seniors to help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) and empower them to change the world. This is a chance for students with big dreams to advance their education and take part in...
EDUCATION
Journal & Courier

Three Tippecanoe County high school seniors receive four-year Lilly Endowment scholarships

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three high school seniors in Tippecanoe County earned the prestigious and generous scholarships bestowed by the Lilly Endowment Community Scholars Program. The four-year scholarships, received through The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, go to Emilee Dixon, Jefferson High School, Taylor Knox, Frankfort High School, and Carson Risch, Central Catholic High School.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
PWLiving

High School Senior Spotlight: A Mission to Help Others

Sitting on the floor, Jasmine Agyepong stacks book after book in a cardboard box. She is sending four hundred books to an elementary school in Ghana, located near the village where her father used to live. After weeks of preparation, Agyepong hopes that everything goes well. During her sophomore year,...
MANASSAS, VA
millburysutton.com

Millbury Junior/Senior High School resumes Wellness Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, students and faculty at Millbury Junior/Senior High School participated in a Wellness Day. The event took place over the course of the half-day and ended with a Pep Rally as the finale. Millbury started this tradition in October 2019, which unfortunately had been temporarily suspended due...
MILLBURY, MA
northernpublicradio.org

There's a major shortage of early childhood educators. A new initiative offers full scholarships to recruit hundreds of teachers.

The teacher shortage impacts even Illinois’ youngest students. Many early childhood and preschool programs have empty classrooms because they simply don’t have enough teachers to cover them. Dr. Lynda Ransdell is the dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Northern Illinois University. She says at NIU, their...
EDUCATION
primenewsghana.com

New 'Junior Senior High School' project to reduce number of SHSs

The Ministry of Education is set to reduce the number of Senior High Schools in Ghana from 13,000 to 2,500 after re-engineering the country’s a educational system to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that the new system will be called...
WORLD
texasborderbusiness.com

Financial Aid Office hosts Super Saturdays

To assist Laredo College and high school students, LC’s Financial Aid & Veterans Affairs Services Center will host Super Saturdays starting Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ft. McIntosh Campus. Students can meet with financial aid representatives at this walk-in event to begin the financial aid process, apply for a scholarship and even find jobs. All services are entirely free of charge.
EDUCATION
lcc.edu

Foundation receives record donation

The Lansing Community College Foundation received its largest donation from a living donor on Thursday, Dec. 9. Thomas and Patricia Zuhl gifted $250,000 to LCC to support internationalization. “At a very young age, Thomas Zuhl was exposed to international students and faculty from various international locations,” Executive Director Cathy Zell...
LANSING, MI
thecentraltrend.com

Dear senior year — examining life after high school

You’ve been a work in progress since mid-July—it’s December. The conspicuous amounts of meetings with my college advisor, refreshing my student portals, and having to remind myself that I do have a future. Because oftentimes, that future appears way blurrier than I’d like it to. Being...
EDUCATION
hardcoredroid.com

The Effect of Games on Higher Education

The effect of Games on Higher Education is undoubtedly profound. The popularity of video games is substantial these days. They are slowly but firmly crossing into the world of teaching and education. Although there are still an insufficient number of studies to prove it undoubtedly, it’s safe to say that educational gaming is expanding as a new form of schooling technology. It’s not entirely a surprise since modern education is trying to guide and prepare young generations for a technologically advanced future. To do that, schools and universities have embraced new ways of digital teaching. Many have integrated games and simulations into the learning process. Most students are ready for this new chapter, as games are already a part of their everyday life.
VIDEO GAMES

