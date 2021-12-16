Mediacom Offers $60,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

In a few short months, Odessa High School senior Rigoberto Mendoza will become the first in his family to attend college. He says he may major in biology. Or he may go the pre-med track. He adds he has always been interested in pathology (the study of diseases). Whatever he decides to pursue he will do it at one of his dream schools — Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. — with a full scholarship, thanks to the QuestBridge National College Match.

ODESSA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO