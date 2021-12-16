A Short But Beautiful Hike, Cascade Falls Trail Leads To An Enchanting Waterfall In Maryland

What’s better than a hike? A waterfall hike! The following waterfall hike in Maryland is short and sweet, yet oh-so beautiful. Read on for the details and keep this spot in mind for a quick trek in the Old Line State.

Today's little adventure takes us to Patapsco Valley State Park. You'll want to park in the Orange Grove area, which is located around Elkridge.

The Orange Grove area is one of the prettiest spots in the park. It's home to this impressive swinging bridge...

...which is loved by all ages. You will feel the bridge sway a bit, but muster up some bravery to admire your surroundings while crossing. And snap a photo if you're feeling brave!

This area is also home to Cascade Falls Trail, which can be accessed right near the parking lot. The trek from that point to the falls is only a quarter-mile!

Cascade Falls is not only enchanting, but it's also surrounded by a serene pool of water. In the summertime, it's not uncommon to find people dipping their feet in the water.

But summertime isn't the only time to visit this hidden gem. During winter, parts of the falls become frozen over and it makes for stunning, other-worldly photo ops.

Lastly, keep your eyes peeled while you're here. Tons of wildlife inhabits the area, including northern water snakes who love hunting (and sunbathing) by the falls. Hello, little guy!

Learn more about Patapsco Valley State Park and all of the diverse areas it has to offer by visiting the official website.

