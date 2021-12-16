ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxQIE_0dOb5F3M00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks have climbed in Europe and Asia, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus.

Shares surged in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. New York futures and oil prices also advanced.

The Fed said it would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation and will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, in line with ending them altogether in March.

While the U.S. is hastening its efforts to counter inflation, analysts said central banks in Europe were not expected to follow suit.

Germany's DAX surged 1.8% on Thursday to 15,751.98 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.5% to 7,032.41. The FTSE 100 gained 1.1% to 7,247.49. The future for the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher while the contract for the Dow industrials gained 0.5%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1% to 29,066.32 and the Kospi in South Korea picked up 0.6% to 3,006.41. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.8% to 3,675.02. India and Taiwan rose, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 7,295.70.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng clawed back from early losses, gaining 0.2% to 23,475.50.

Simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington are casting a shadow, analysts say, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region due to concerns about forced labor and other abuses.

Apart from that, the U.S. reportedly is considering sanctions that would prevent companies providing equipment to China's biggest computer chips maker, SMIC.

The company's Hong Kong traded shares dropped 5% on Thursday. They have declined nearly 22% in the past six months.

“Some concerns on potentially tougher sanctions from the U.S. have kept investors shunning, with China’s SMIC recently under U.S. scrutiny once again, and that may seem to cap gains for China tech sector today," Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

While the U.S. is hastening its efforts to counter inflation, central banks in Europe are not expected to follow suit, analysts said.

"ECB doves are not set to budge," Mizuho Bank said in a market report. "For one, while economic recovery endures, it remains fragile, threatened by the 'omicron' variant," it said.

Germany is in the midst of its worst wave of infections so far. In Asia, South Korea has been struggling to beat back rising caseloads.

On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indexes rose after declining before the release of the Fed’s statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to 4,709.85, nearly recouping all of its losses for the week and ending just below the record high it set last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 35,927.43 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 2.2% to 15,565.58. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1.6%. Bond yields edged higher.

The U.S. central bank said its monthly bond purchases are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates as soon as the first half of next year.

The central bank's policymakers had been expected to announce a faster pullback in their last meeting of the year.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months. It has been a key concern for investors as big companies pass those costs off to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products.

Bond investors had a more measured reaction to the Fed announcement. Bond yields edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury rising to 1.45% from 1.44% late Tuesday.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. crude oil climbed 66 cents to $71.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $70.87 per barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international basis for pricing, picked up 67 cents to $74.55 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 114.06 Japanese yen from 114.04 yen. The euro rose to $1.1319 from $1.1292.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#South China#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Ap#Fed#Dow#Asian#Shanghai Composite#S P#Hang Seng#The U S House Of R
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS With a tilt toward value, major U.S. indexes mixed

Dec 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WITH A TILT TOWARD VALUE, MAJOR U.S. INDEXES MIXED (1008 EST/1408 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are mixed in early trade Thursday after...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Slip After Rally As Traders Consider Higher Rates

Asian equities mostly fell Friday, pulling back from the previous day's rally as traders consider central bank plans to combat soaring inflation by ending the era of ultra-cheap cash, while also navigating a Covid infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. With prices rising at their fastest pace...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.13%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 2.13%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy