20 popular gift ideas that are on sale and will still arrive on time for Christmas

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 16 hours ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Just because the clock is ticking down, it doesn’t mean there are no more great gifts left to give. On the contrary — there are plenty of popular items that are still in stock, still on sale and will still make it to your home in time for Christmas. These items range from wireless earbuds to exercise bikes . If you’re stuck thinking of what to give, peruse this list of 20 items to find something that will bring a smile to a loved one’s face this holiday season.

20 popular gift ideas that will still arrive on time for Christmas

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: 20% off at Amazon

This breathable pillow can help keep you cool at night. It features a 250-thread-count cover, and it’s filled with a soft down alternative. Best of all, this pillow can be machine-washed and tumbled dry.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $50 discount at Kohl’s

For the griller on your list, this indoor model can sear and sizzle as well as air fry. It has a maximum temperature of 500 degrees, making it powerful enough to cook frozen food in about 25 minutes. The smoke control system provides virtually smoke-free cooking.

BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum: 20% off at Amazon

Black + Decker is a respected name in tools and appliances. This powerful stick vacuum has a patented brush bar with rubber bristles that can remove even stubborn dirt. The front-facing dustbin allows you to clean those hard-to-reach areas beneath furniture.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair: 47% off at Staples

Serious gamers need serious equipment. This gaming chair features flip-up adjustable arms, a padded headrest, seat height adjustment and tilt tension. Purchase includes a 7-year limited warranty.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $200.99 discount at Amazon

If you’d like to give a gift that will be appreciated week after week, consider a robot vacuum. This model from iRobot is smart enough to clean when and where you want. It also avoids obstacles and features a three-stage cleaning system that efficiently removes and traps dirt and pet hair.

UGG Women’s Disco Slide Slippers: $40.05 discount at Macy’s

These UGG slide slippers surround your feet in a flurry of fur, keeping them warm and cozy whether you’re inside or outside. They feature a 1 3/4-inch platform, an elastic sling strap and a layered foam sole for comfort.

Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds: 11% off at Amazon

One of the hottest items this year is noise-canceling wireless earbuds. This pair from Sony delivers crisp sound and has an ergonomic design that provides a snug fit. The built-in speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. The earbuds are also Alexa-enabled for voice control.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max: 36% off at Amazon

The cable has been cut, and people want to know the best way to stream their content. The Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent option. It’s simple to use and offers impressive sound and video quality while providing access to over a million movies and TV episodes.

Google Nest Thermostat: $30 discount at Home Depot

A Nest smart thermostat puts you in control of your home’s environment no matter where you are. If you want the house to be nice and toasty when you come home from work in the winter, that can be accomplished. Not only can this device save you money on your energy bills, it can alert you if something doesn’t seem right, keeping you and your family safe all year long.

Fitbit Charge 5: $50 discount at Amazon

A Fitbit allows you to take responsibility and control of your health and fitness. You can use it to optimize your workout routine, monitor your stress levels, get a better understanding of your sleep quality and more. It’s like having your own private doctor and personal trainer on hand whenever you want.

Hydro Flask 21-Ounce Water Bottle: $9.99 discount at Dick’s Sporting Goods

This 21-ounce limited edition bottle has TempShield technology that allows you to maintain your drink temperature without creating condensation. It’s BPA- and phthalate-free, sized for versatility and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sceptre 25-Inch Gaming Monitor: $50 discount at Amazon

Do you know someone who wants to gain an edge in their gaming? This impressive monitor can help. With a 1ms response time, up to 165Hz refresh rate and the ability to offer a more vibrant display than standard monitors, this model will surely be a winner this Christmas.

Patagonia Women’s Frozen Range Jacket: $239.60 discount at Backcountry

Warmth never goes out of style. This insulated Patagonia jacket has a Gore-Tex shell that blocks sleet and snow to keep the wearer comfortable in any weather. The recycled down traps body heat to maintain warmth, even in freezing temperatures.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL: $20.01 discount at Amazon

This item is so handy you may want to pick up two so you have one for yourself. It has 13 one-touch cooking functions, a large 5.8-quart capacity and 11 presets that allow you to heat your food to precise temperatures. Beyond all the automated features, this model saves you time in the kitchen while still producing excellent meals.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Ms. Direct Movie Magic Doll and Accessories Set: $3.70 discount at Kohl’s

One of the hottest toys for kids this year is an L.O.L. Surprise Doll. The good news is, you can still get these surprise-packed toys in time for Christmas. This offering features a Movie Magic doll that comes with two outfits, glasses, a movie script, accessories and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro: $150 discount at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro is a laptop and a tablet in one. It has a 13-inch touchscreen, a built-in kickstand and a detachable keyboard for versatility. This model runs on Windows 11, and it’s the first Surface Pro built on the Intel Evo platform.

Frisco 76-Inch XXL Heavy Duty Cat Tree: 20% off at Chewy

Everyone deserves a gift, especially your furry friend. This cat tree is an impressive 76 inches tall and features two roomy condos, a hammock, sisal posts and an extra-large perch. With this model, your cat can climb, play, scratch and rest as much as they like.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle: $700 discount at Amazon

With this exercise bike, it’s like having a personal trainer in your home for on-demand workouts. The model has a quieter incline motor, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and a screen that can rotate a full 360 degrees to make sure you get the best workout possible.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush Twin Blanket: $34.31 discount at Macy’s

With this luxuriously soft twin blanket, you’ll crave sleep more than ever before. It’s made of polyester and features a micro-mink finish for comfort. For convenience, the blanket is machine-washable.

Blink Video Doorbell: 30% off at Amazon

With the Blink Video Doorbell, you don’t have to get up to see who’s at the door. In fact, you don’t even have to be home. This unit has 1080p HD day video and infrared night video along with two-way audio. It features easy setup and works with Alexa so you can receive alerts, wherever you are.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

