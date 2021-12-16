1 hospitalized with serious injuries after suffering gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was left with serious injuries after a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called to a shooting at the 2800 block of Emory Street just before 7:30 a.m.

The person who called 911 said her nephew shot himself in the leg, according to LPD.

Police said one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Additional details were not available at the time this article was published. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

