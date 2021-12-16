ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 hospitalized with serious injuries after suffering gunshot wound

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKVkC_0dOb3wmV00

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was left with serious injuries after a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called to a shooting at the 2800 block of Emory Street just before 7:30 a.m.

The person who called 911 said her nephew shot himself in the leg, according to LPD.

Police said one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Additional details were not available at the time this article was published. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Close call: Mother and daughter walk away uninjured after pickup truck rolls into pond in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, Texas– A mother, daughter and their dog escaped injury after a pickup truck rolled into a pond in Brownfield just before noon Thursday. The Brownfield Police Department, Brownfield Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded at 11:50 a.m. to Gillham Pond in the 1600 block of Tahoka Road, just east of town, after the […]
BROWNFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Police#Nexstar#Lpd#University Medical Center#Everythinglubbock Com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Muleshoe VFD investigating cause of church fire, no injuries reported

MULESHOE, Texas– The Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department was investigating a church fire that occurred about 8:00 a.m. Sunday. According to the fire department, fire crews responded to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 805 East Hickory Avenue, for a report of a structure fire. Officials said the fire was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported.
MULESHOE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Brownfield Fire Dept., Police respond to trailer home fire near elementary school

BROWNFIELD, Texas– Multiple first responders were on the scene of a structure fire near an elementary school in Brownfield, according to the Brownfield Police Department. Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday, the Brownfield Fire Department responded to a trailer home on fire near Oak Grove Elementary School. Brownfield ISD confirmed in a social media post that […]
BROWNFIELD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy