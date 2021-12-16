ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Icy queen Saweetie ready to win

By MARCELA ISAZA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiQEk_0dOb3ifZ00
Saweetie Portrait Session Rapper Saweetie poses for a portrait at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2021. Saweetie was named one of AP's breakthrough entertainers of the year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Bay Area-rapper Saweetie learned she was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist, the competitive nature she learned from growing up in an athletic household came out in full force.

Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and her father played football in college.

"I played football, track and volleyball," Saweetie told The Associated Press, which has named her one of its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. "You might be invited to the playoffs, but you have to win. So I felt like I was invited to the Grammys, but have to win."

Saweetie, who is also nominated for best rap song for "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat, has claimed her title as an icy queen, a swaggering rapper whose sharp lyrics placed her in the ring alongside seasoned veterans. Over the last three years, she's landed three Top 40 hits, including "Best Friend," "Tap In" and "My Type," has her own McDonald's meal and became a TikTok meme.

All that success over a couple of years came from a hard work ethic instilled by her family. Her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was 17 when Saweetie was born and had a career as an actress in music videos, but she insisted that her daughter finish college. Saweetie graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in communications.

“I’m really appreciative of her pushing me to go because when I was in college, I didn’t appreciate it," she said.

Meanwhile her father, Johnny Harper, would encourage her to show off her rap skills whenever his friends came over for a game of dominos. “And I was never scared,” she said. "But in hindsight, when I look back, I know that he was preparing me for anything, so I really appreciate him.”

Now with three successful EPs under her belt, and a nonstop schedule, she's had to learn how to slow down and breathe. Even finding time to sit uninterrupted and talk about some of her achievements was challenging during a party she held at a dance club, but did her best to remain fully present as music blared in the background. She's also juggled high profile gigs like her debut appearance on "SNL" and hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards in Hungary.

She meditates about two hours every morning, after learning about the practice from two of her mentors.

“Meditation is really important for me because my life is very chaotic," said Saweetie. "In order for me to be centered, I have to pray and I have to meditate.”

For Saweetie, the meaning of being an “ICY GRL” has expanded beyond just her brand to her next EP project, called “Icy Season” to come out on Jan. 7, which will be seven songs plus a bonus track.

“When I put out this project, it’s about clarity. It’s about healing. It’s about self-reflection," said Saweetie.

But she's also aware that there is a lot of demand, not to mention pressure, for her full-length debut, which she is already calling “Pretty Bitch Music" and will be coming in 2022. To her, “Icy Season” is the caterpillar phase, but her full-length album will be the butterfly emerging.

“A debut album must be clear," she said. "It’s a blueprint, in a sense. It sets the tone for your career.”

___

For more on AP's 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Saweetie Starts ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ After Performance Criticism: ‘I Heard I Was the Best Twerker in Da World’

Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Harper
Person
Saweetie
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainers#Grammy Awards#Ap#The Associated Press#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Dominos
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Watch: Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Superstar Dance Moves. Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up and one proud daughter!. The 9-year-old, the eldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, made a rare public appearance in a pre-recorded tribute video to her dad played during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. The ceremony honoring the 2021 inductees aired on HBO on Saturday, Nov. 20.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown BUSTED For Breaking The Rules

Kody Brown of Sister Wives has been BUSTED for breaking the rules. The TLC star was put in the spotlight in a thread on Reddit for violating the very rules he has put in place for his family. What rule did he break exactly? And, what did fans catch him doing? Keep reading for the details.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy