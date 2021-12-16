ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Court activity on Dec. 14: Discover Bank vs Kathleen Kates

By Southeast Texas Record
setexasrecord.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in...

setexasrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Biden, Dems 'vehemently disagree' with Senate parliamentarian rejecting immigration proposal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed frustration on behalf of President Biden's administration Friday after the Senate parliamentarian rejected the Democrats' immigration reform proposal from their $2 trillion policy package. "Well, the decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening future," Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Alec Baldwin's attorney claims he 'proactively requested' cops obtain warrant to protect actor, his family

Alec Baldwin's cell phone was requested by a new search warrant issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. According to the warrant obtained by Fox News on Thursday, the authorities want to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" back on Oct. 21.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes' defense makes it case to jurors in closing arguments

San Jose, California (CNN) — Elizabeth Holmes' defense will continue presenting its closing arguments Friday in her criminal fraud trial as the case edges closer to jury deliberations following more than three months of witness testimony. Over the course of roughly two hours on Thursday, Holmes' attorney Kevin Downey...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discover Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy