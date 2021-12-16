Court activity on Dec. 14: Discover Bank vs Kathleen Kates

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter...
Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed frustration on behalf of President Biden's administration Friday after the Senate parliamentarian rejected the Democrats' immigration reform proposal from their $2 trillion policy package. "Well, the decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening future," Psaki...
Alec Baldwin's cell phone was requested by a new search warrant issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. According to the warrant obtained by Fox News on Thursday, the authorities want to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" back on Oct. 21.
San Jose, California (CNN) — Elizabeth Holmes' defense will continue presenting its closing arguments Friday in her criminal fraud trial as the case edges closer to jury deliberations following more than three months of witness testimony. Over the course of roughly two hours on Thursday, Holmes' attorney Kevin Downey...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed...
SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three children were still in critical condition in the...
Comments / 0