US e-commerce sales set to maintain pandemic-fueled heights into 2022

spglobal.com
 15 hours ago

Merchandise sits in containers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy, Calif. The e-commerce industry is expected to hold on to pandemic-elevated sales into 2022, with big retailers including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc set to benefit as consumers stick to new, hybrid shopping patterns. U.S. e-commerce sales are...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

 

Cult of Mac

Master e-commerce with this Amazon dropshipping bundle

Running a great online store takes more than simply offering a great product. You must consider marketing, inventory management, sourcing and so much more to make sure yours is the store that people click on, buy from and return to. If you want to learn how to make your online...
Forbes

Five Direct To Consumer E-Commerce Trends For 2022

Jake is the CEO of Edgemesh, a global web acceleration company that empowers ecommerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites. Direct to Consumer (DTC) e-commerce has changed the way consumers interact with brands and shop for pretty much everything — razors, clothing, even mattresses. Even before the pandemic, DTC brands were seen as the digitally-savvy retail category. Now, traditional retailers and branded manufacturers have incorporated valuable lessons they've learned from DTC brands to compete for the future of e-commerce.
Motley Fool

Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Baozun

Shopify continues to generate impressive growth as the pandemic tailwinds fade. Baozun's business has been rattled by macro headwinds this year. Both companies are key players in the booming e-commerce market. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) both make it easier for businesses to set up online stores. Shopify, which...
Seeking Alpha

Kohl's Is A Buy With Or Without E-Commerce Separation

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been attracting the attention of activist hedge-funds that are pushing for changes that might unlock value in the short term, but will more likely weaken the company in the long term, and that is why we think the company should ignore them. One of the changes the hedge-funds are pushing is for the company to sell or separate its e-commerce business, which would put at risk its omni-channel strategy. The company has also received in interest on its real estate assets, but that would mean it would have to start paying rent at these properties, and might weaken its financials long term. If the company had incredible investment opportunities it might make sense to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction, but currently other than doing massive-buybacks, which it is already doing, we do not see a good use for additional capital resulting from this type of transaction.
Inc.com

Stores, Data and Experiences: 5 Predictions for Retail in 2022

With the books officially closed on Cyber Week, Hanukkah wrapped up, and Christmas on its way, the holiday retail season is now in full swing. Many consumers and retailers are cautiously optimistic, despite an unrelenting pandemic, higher prices and inconvenient supply chain disruptions. As the founder and CEO of FlagshipRTL,...
foodlogistics.com

November U.S. Online Grocery Sales up 6% Vs. Year Ago

The U.S. online grocery market generated $8.6 billion in sales during November, which includes $7 billion from the pick-up/delivery segments and $1.6 billion from ship-to-home, according to a Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey. The 6% sales gain over last year's $8.1 billion was driven in large part by an...
TechRadar

Why is Flipkart and Walmart investing again in Ninjacart?

Back in 2019, US retail giant Walmart, and its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart made strategic investments in Ninjacart, which is into fresh produce agriculture market supply. Again, in October 2020, both Walmart and Flipkart poured in more funds into the Ninjacart startup. And yesterday, Flipkart and Walmart announced a fresh...
The Atlantic

Corner Stores Are the New Darlings of the Global Tech Industry

Corner stores don't look like much. Maybe the one nearest to you has dusty shelves lined with bags of chips and cookies, and the cashier sitting next to the cigarettes and mini–shampoo bottles only takes cash. In some places, these mom-and-pop shops are simple roadside stalls or kiosks. They have largely operated the same way for decades: Many still order their products over the phone and manage their books on paper.
Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December

Etsy is growing its habitual buyers, showing it is more than just a one-purchase-per-year platform. Small businesses can use Shopify's product to gain an e-commerce presence. MercadoLibre is developing e-commerce in Latin America. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services....
